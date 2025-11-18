2025 UK Immigration Update: Q&A Factsheet

Following the UK Government's Immigration White Paper, "Restoring control over the immigration system", which was published in May 2025, the government has rapidly implemented key changes to the Immigration Rules.

Our Q&A factsheet explains all major proposals which have already come into play; and also, focuses on changes which will come into force following the recent Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules HC 1333 of 14 October 2025.

Following the Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules HC 997 published on 01 July 2025, what were the key changes which came into force on 22 July 2025?

Key changes which came into force on 22 July 2025 focused on work related visas, and these include:

Increase of the skills occupation threshold for Skilled Worker visas to the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) level 6 (degree level roles) from RQF level 3 (A-level roles). This change has resulted in the removal of around 180 eligible occupations.

Introduction of the new time limited 'Temporary Shortage List' (TSL) for roles which fall between RQF Level 3-5.

Dependants will not be permitted to accompany those sponsored in RQF Level 3-5 roles listed within the TSL and the Immigration Salary List (ISL).

Increase to the 'General' salary threshold from £38,700 to £41,700; and to the 'New Entrant' threshold increased from £30,960 to £33,400. Rates also increased for PhD and STEM related roles.

Has the 'General' salary threshold increased for Global Business Mobility (GBM) visa routes from 22 July 2025?

Yes, the general salary rates are also increased for the following GBM visa routes:

Senior or Specialist Worker and UK Expansion Worker increased from £48,500 to £52,500

Scale-up Worker increased from £36,300 to £39,100

Graduate Trainee increased from £25,410 to £27,300

What will be the new Immigration Skills Charge (ISC) fees for small and medium / large sponsors?

From 16 December 2025, the Immigration Skills Charge (ISC) fee will increase by 32%. This will mean an increase for small sponsors from £364 to £480 per year; and for medium and large sponsors from £1000 to £1320 per year.

The Immigration Skills Charge is levied directly on employers and is a fee per year of a worker's employment with temporary leave in relevant work routes.

Remember it is not permitted for an employer to pass this fee onto an employee.

Is the English language level going to increase for specific visa route?

From 8 January 2025, the English language level for Skilled Worker visas, High Potential Individual (HPI) visas and Scale-up visas will increase from Common Framework of Reference for Language (CEFR) Level B1 to Level B2.

Applicants will therefore need to demonstrate proficiency in English speaking, listening, reading and writing through a Secure English Language Test from a Home Office-approved provider such as Trinity SELT.

The higher English language threshold will apply for new applicants only. Those who have already obtained a visa where they were required to show a level B1, will continue to be subject to the level B1 requirement where they are seeking an extension on the same route and through to settlement.

Is the Graduate visa period of leave being reduced?

From 01 January 2027, the graduate visa route will be reduced from 2 years to 18 months.

However, the 3 years' graduate visa period for PhD graduates will remain the same.

Will the number of eligible universities for High Potential Individual (HPI) visas increase; and is there a cap on the limit of HPI visas?

The UK government has announced an expansion of the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa route effective from November 4, 2025.

From 4 November 2025, graduates from universities ranked in the global top 100 will be eligible for the HPI visa – an expansion of 58 global universities. This change will of course allow graduates from a wider range of global universities to apply, but note that the number of annual places will be capped at 8,000 to ensure quality control and targeted recruitment of global talent.

Will the recent changes allow migrant Students to be self-employed?

In accordance with existing Student visa conditions, students are prohibited from self-employment. In a further restriction, from 25 November 2025 students will only be permitted to be self-employed, or establish a business, once they have completed their course and whilst they are switching to the Innovator Founder visa route.

How does the government intend to attract applicants for the Global Talent visa route?

From 11 November 2025, the prestigious prize list will be updated to recognise a wider range of global accolades; and applicants who hold a qualifying prize will be able to qualify for a Global Talent visa without the need to obtain endorsement from one of the Global Talent endorsing bodies.

The government aims to double the number of highly skilled people coming to the UK by attracting the best researchers, designers and creatives in film and TV to ensure continued competitiveness in growth sectors.

What is the new Part Suitability of the Immigration Rules?

One of the main updates introduced by the most recent October 2025 statement of changes is the introduction of a new 'Part Suitability' of the Immigration Rules which will come into force from 11 November 2025.

The new Part Suitability will now further impact applicants who have used deception, breached immigration laws or received a criminal conviction when applying for family / private life / settlement applications. This change will mark a departure from previous practice where these visa routes benefited from a more generous approach when satisfying suitability requirements. If you feel you could be impacted by the new Part Suitability of the Immigration Rules, it will be advisable to seek professional legal advice before submitting a leave to remain / settlement application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.