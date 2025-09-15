May 2025 White Paper On Immigration Reform

In the White Paper published this morning, the Government has announced a Plan for Change, introducing some major immigration reforms. It is the intention of the government to start introducing changes in the coming weeks.

In the White Paper published this morning, the Government has announced a Plan for Change, introducing some major immigration reforms. It is the intention of the government to start introducing changes in the coming weeks. More dramatic changes, such as earned path to settlement and citizenship, are to be evolved before the end of the year.

Below is a summary of changes by category:

Skilled Workers

Minimum skills level requirement to be lifted to RQF level 6 (currently level 4)

Minimum salary threshold is to rise (currently £38,700, last raised on 4 April 2024)

Immigration Skills Charge to increase by 32% (Immigration Skills Charge is the tax paid by the sponsor when assigning the certificate of sponsorship. It is currently £1000 per employee per year of sponsored employment for large and medium organisations, or £364 per year for small organisations).

New Temporary Shortage List for occupations below NQF level 6 – there will be a time limit for these programmes and the employers will have to show commitment to playing their part in increasing recruitment from the domestic workforce

Commitment to Skills training may become a condition for recruitment of sponsored workers.

Adult social care route to be phased out

Social care visas will be closed for new applications from abroad.

A transitional period until 2028 will allow extension applications and switching into this route in-country.

UK Graduates

Graduate visa to be reduced to 18 months. Currently, it is 24 months for graduates with Batchelor's and Master's degrees, and 36 months for PhD graduates.

English Language requirement

English language requirement for workers to be increased from B1 to B2

New English language requirement for all adult dependants of workers and students at A1 level

In extension applications, those who were required to show A1 English in the initial application will be required to show progression to A2

B2 requirement for settlement applications

Settlement and Citizenship

The standard qualifying period for citizenship will increase from 5 years to 10 years. For most immigration categories, this will mean a 4 year increase on the current qualifying period, since the requirement to be settled for at least 12 months before applying for citizenship in practical terms increases the qualifying period to six years. However, it is not clear if the qualifying period for ILR will not be increased as well.

There will be ways to reduce the qualifying period for citizenship through contributions to the UK economy and society.

Partners of British citizens will be eligible for citizenship after 5 years. (At present, the legal requirement for the spouse or civil partner of a British citizen is 3 years, but this is rarely of practical benefit as there is a parallel requirement to be settled which can only be met after three years of residence in Global Talent or Innovator Founder routes.)

A new immigration route called Bereaved Parent will mirror the Bereaved Partner route.

Global Talent, Innovator Founder and High Potential Individual Routes

There is an intention to review these routes with a view to making them more accessible and offer more opportunities to people with the right skills and experience in strategic industries. No details are mentioned except the intention to increase places for research intern schemes (not known as an immigration category at present).

