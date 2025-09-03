ARTICLE
3 September 2025

UK White Paper 2025 - Partner Visa Rule Changes (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
United Kingdom Immigration
Callum Ingram-Taylor

Callum Ingram-Taylor from Latitude Law explains the 2025 UK immigration reform White Paper and its impact on partner visas. Learn about exceptional circumstances, English language updates, and settlement timelines. Contact Latitude Law for tailored visa advice.

Please visit our website to get more information: http://latitudelaw.com/

☑️ Timestamps:

0:00 Introduction
Callum introduces the White Paper on immigration reform, focusing on partner visa impacts.

0:18 Reform Proposals & Uncertainty
Outlines proposed family policy by end of 2025, with unclear details and tighter rules expected.

0:40 Exceptional Circumstances
Discusses clearer guidance on exceptional circumstances for partner visas, likely tougher to argue.

1:54 English Language Changes
Notes A1 and A2 CEFR levels stay for partners, but settlement may require B2 CEFR.

2:48 Settlement Timeframes
Covers potential longer UK stay for settlement, with 5-year path likely for partners of British citizens.

3:34 Partner Route Clarifications
Explains 5-year settlement for partners of British citizens and settled people, awaiting updates.

4:17 Conclusion

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Callum Ingram-Taylor
Callum Ingram-Taylor
