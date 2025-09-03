UK White Paper 2025 - Partner Visa Rule Changes (Video)

Callum Ingram-Taylor from Latitude Law explains the 2025 UK immigration reform White Paper and its impact on partner visas. Learn about exceptional circumstances, English language updates, and settlement timelines. Contact Latitude Law for tailored visa advice.
☑️ Timestamps:
0:00 Introduction
Callum introduces the White Paper on immigration reform, focusing on partner visa impacts.
0:18 Reform Proposals & Uncertainty
Outlines proposed family policy by end of 2025, with unclear details and tighter rules expected.
0:40 Exceptional Circumstances
Discusses clearer guidance on exceptional circumstances for partner visas, likely tougher to argue.
1:54 English Language Changes
Notes A1 and A2 CEFR levels stay for partners, but settlement may require B2 CEFR.
2:48 Settlement Timeframes
Covers potential longer UK stay for settlement, with 5-year path likely for partners of British citizens.
3:34 Partner Route Clarifications
Explains 5-year settlement for partners of British citizens and settled people, awaiting updates.
4:17 Conclusion
