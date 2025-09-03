ARTICLE
3 September 2025

UK Care Worker Visa Ends 2025 - What Next? (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Explore Firm Details
UK care worker visa ends 2025 - what next?
United Kingdom Immigration
Mohammed Hafejee

From 22 July 2025, UK Care Worker Visa entry clearance applications will stop. Mohammed from Latitude Law explains how care workers can extend their stay until 2028 or switch from visas like the Graduate Visa.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mohammed Hafejee
Mohammed Hafejee
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More