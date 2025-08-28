ARTICLE
28 August 2025

UK Seasonal Worker Visa (Video)

This comprehensive guide, Javier at Latitude Law, explains the UK Seasonal Worker Visa for 2025. If you're looking to work in the UK's agriculture or poultry sectors, this video covers everything...
UK Seasonal Worker Visa 2025

this comprehensive guide, Javier at Latitude Law, explains the UK Seasonal Worker Visa for 2025. If you're looking to work in the UK's agriculture or poultry sectors, this video covers everything you need to know about eligibility, application process, and key requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

Eligibility Criteria for the Seasonal Worker Visa

Application Process and Timeline

Duration of Stay and Work Restrictions

Financial Requirements and Proof of Funds

Role of Approved Scheme Operators

Dependants Policy and Cooling-Off Period

Visa Refusal and Reapplication Process

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

