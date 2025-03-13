Tier 1 Entrepreneur Visa Holder Deadline For Indefinite Leave To Remain (ILR)

For holders of Tier 1 Entrepreneur visas, the deadline to apply for ILR is 6 April 2025, unless they have at any time held a Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) visa, in which case the deadline will be 6 July 2027. After these dates, no further ILR applications will be granted under this route.

In order to be able to make an ILR application under the Tier 1 Entrepreneur route, applicants must have at least 5 years' continuous residence in the UK (or 3 years for the accelerated route). Additionally, the 5 year route requires that applicants:

have not been absent from the UK for more than 180 days in any rolling 12 month period;

rolling 12 month period; have passed the Life in the UK Test;

satisfy the English Language requirement (generally met by being evidenced in a previous extension application);

can evidence that they have invested at least £200,000 in cash directly into one or more UK Businesses (generally met by being evidenced in a previous extension application);

can provide evidence of the necessary registrations with HM Revenue & Customs or registration with Companies House as a director of a UK Company or a member of a UK Limited Liability Partnership; and

can evidence that they have satisfied the Job Creation requirement – this generally means at least two new full time jobs for settled workers, where the roles have existed for at least 12 months during the applicant's most recent grant of leave or, where that leave was granted less than 12 months ago, for at least the 12 months immediately before the date of application.

At Teacher Stern we can assist with arranging the necessary steps to prepare and submit an application for ILR together with the relevant evidence, ensuring applicants meet the necessary requirements to obtain indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

We offer detailed and specific advice relating to each person on an individual basis. With a firm deadline fast approaching, any affected individuals should seriously consider preparing an application.

Those who cannot meet the ILR requirements now but have previously had leave as a Tier 1 Graduate Entrepreneur may apply for ILR any time before 6 July 2027. However, they may only apply for an extension of their current leave before 6 July 2025. Such applicants who require more time to meet the ILR criteria than their current visa allows should consider applying for an extension of their leave prior to this date.

Tier 1 Entrepreneur visa holders who are not eligible for ILR will need to consider moving to an alternative visa route prior to their current visa expiring. This may include obtaining a Skilled Worker visa for a new employer, or obtaining a sponsor licence for their business in order to sponsor their ongoing employment (though this will require other employees to be available to assign a certificate of sponsorship). We can advise any such individuals on their options based on their personal circumstances.

