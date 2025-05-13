ARTICLE
13 May 2025

Marriage Visit Visa Essentials | How To Apply For A Marriage Visit Visa In The UK (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Explore Firm Details
Join Jessica from Latitude Law as she breaks down the process of applying for a UK marriage visit visa. Whether you're planning to marry or enter a civil partnership in the UK, this video provides essential.
United Kingdom Immigration
Jessica Lee

Welcome to the Latitude Law UK Channel!

Join Jessica from Latitude Law as she breaks down the process of applying for a UK marriage visit visa. Whether you're planning to marry or enter a civil partnership in the UK, this video provides essential information on requirements, evidence, and the application steps. Ensure your journey to tying the knot in the UK starts off right with expert guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jessica Lee
Jessica Lee
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More