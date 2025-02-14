UKVI Supporting Adult Social Care Sector With International Talent

The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), in collaboration with the Department of Health and Social Care, is actively supporting sponsors in recruiting international workers to strengthen the adult social care workforce.

International recruitment plays a critical role in the sector, bringing in dedicated and skilled professionals who contribute significantly to the quality of care provided.

Addressing Unethical Practices in International Recruitment

While international recruitment is essential, there has been a concerning rise in unethical practices, leading to the exploitation of international recruits in the adult social care sector.

As a result, providers found to be engaging in unethical behavior are having their sponsorship licenses revoked.

Consequently, a significant number of committed care workers have been displaced from their original employers and are in urgent need of new roles with ethical providers.

An Opportunity to Tap into Experienced Talent

A large pool of experienced international care workers is now available across England. These professionals are ready to bring their compassion and expertise to the sector, helping to fill workforce gaps in social care.

Employers who have taken on displaced workers highly value their dedication and skills.

How to Recruit International Workers

If you have vacancies and are looking to recruit international workers, consider employing displaced care professionals. The application process for licences and certificates of sponsorship for international recruits can be expedited free of charge when hiring displaced workers.

For guidance on ethical international recruitment, refer to the best practice toolkit developed in collaboration with Skills for Care. It is crucial to ensure all recruitment efforts align with the Code of Practice for ethical international recruitment.

Conclusion

The availability of displaced international care workers presents an opportunity for social care providers to strengthen their workforce with skilled and dedicated professionals.

By adhering to ethical recruitment practices and leveraging existing support structures, providers can address staffing shortages while ensuring fair treatment of international recruits. If you are looking to recruit, consider this valuable pool of talent and help sustain the high standards of adult social care in England.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.