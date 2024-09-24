What Is A Subject Access Request (SAR)? When Should You Make One? And How To Do It?

In order to access your immigration information held by the UK Home Office you need to make a Subject Access Request (SAR). This blog explains the procedure of making this application.

The Subject Access Request (SAR) is a powerful tool that allows individuals to access personal data held by government bodies or other organisations. If you have ever applied for a UK visa or immigration status, citizenship, or had interactions with the UK Border Force, you can make a SAR to access personal information that the Home Office holds about you. This is your right under the Data Protection Act 2018.

When should you make a SAR? It may be beneficial to submit a SAR application if you are seeking details about your immigration history, such as past visa applications, appeal determinations or even copies of interview records. However, it is important to note that SARs will not assist with providing immigration status documents or accessing your eVisa – for those, you will need to use the relevant UKVI services.

If you wish to make a SAR, you can submit an application online via the Home Office website or send it by email or post. To ensure your request is processed quickly, you must provide supporting documents, such as a copy of your ID and any proof of authority if you are acting on someone else's behalf. Once submitted, you should receive a response from the Home Office within one month; however, the processing times may take longer depending on circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.