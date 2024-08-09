What Are Your UK Immigration Options Following Graduation?

There are a several options available to international graduates who wish to stay in the UK following their graduation. For those graduating in 2024, we take a look below at options for remaining in the UK beyond graduation.

Further Study

It is, of course, open to students to undertake further study in the UK, but a new Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) will be required from a Student Sponsor. It is also likely that students will need to comply with an academic progression requirement. Academic progression usually requires the new course to be at a higher level to the course previously studied, but there are exceptions to this. For example, if the Student Sponsor confirms the new course relates to the previous course studied, or supports a student's genuine career aspirations, then a student can study a further degree at the same level as the degree already completed.

Students must bear in mind that, for those studying at sub-PhD degree level, a student visa can only be held for a maximum period of 5 years. Once again, there are exceptions to this requirement for those studying certain subjects such as architecture, medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine and science, music at a college that is a member of Conservatoires UK, or law.

The Student route itself does not lead to settlement, although lawful time spent in the UK as a student may be relied on for the purposes of a future long residence application based on 10 years' continuous lawful residence.

Graduate Route

The Graduate route is open to all international students who have successfully completed an eligible course of study at Bachelor's degree level or above. Students must have studied in the UK and will need to apply for permission to remain prior to their student visa (which includes permission to remain as a Student Union Sabbatical Officer) expiring. Graduates will receive permission to remain for 2 years, unless they have completed a PhD or other doctoral qualification, in which case permission to remain for 3 years will be granted.

The Graduate route is beneficial because students do not need sponsorship to secure a Graduate visa, and Graduates can undertake employment at any skill level with any employer in the UK.

Whilst the Graduate route does not lead to settlement, those that hold a Graduate visa can switch into an alternative category of the Immigration Rules in-country before the expiry of their Graduate permission to remain and can rely on the time they have spent in the UK for the purpose of a future long residence application.

Skilled Worker

If a student is offered suitably skilled employment with a Sponsor that holds a Skilled Worker sponsor licence, a switch into the Skilled Worker category may be possible. This is beneficial because the Skilled Worker route leads to settlement after holding permission to remain as a Skilled Worker for a continuous and lawful period of 5 years.

The job must be eligible for sponsorship, and the correct salary must be paid. The salary payable will depend on the role offered, but students or graduates switching into the Skilled Worker route are usually eligible for the 'New Entrant' salary discount whereby the minimum salary requirement is £30,960 per annum or 70% of the going rate for the job being undertaken (whichever is the highest). If the role is suitable for sponsorship, the employer will be able to assign a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), which can be used to support a Skilled Worker visa application.

English language and financial requirements apply to a Skilled Worker application; the first of these is met if you hold a degree from a UK university. There are also requirements in relation to the period of time Skilled Workers can benefit from the lower salary threshold as a New Entrant, so it's important to receive immigration advice about the proposed offer of employment to avoid an application being refused or potential compliance action by the Home Office in the future.

Innovator Founder Visa

This route is for those who have an innovative, viable and scalable business idea which is supported by an endorsing body approved by the Home Office. If the application is successful, Innovator Founder migrants can receive permission to remain for an initial period of 3 years and may be eligible to apply for settlement once three years in the UK on this route have been completed.

Global Promise and Talent

This route is defined in the Immigration Rules as follows:

The Global Talent route is for people aged 18 or over in the field of science, engineering, humanities, medicine, digital technology or arts and culture who can show they have exceptional talent or exceptional promise.

To succeed, an applicant will need to prove that they are a leader or potential leader in academia or research, arts and culture or digital technology. An endorsement is required before a Global Talent visa application can be pursued; endorsing bodies include the Arts Council England, The British Academy, The Royal Academy of Engineering, The Royal Society, Tech Nation, and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI). Each endorsing body has its own criteria for granting endorsement based on whether the applicant is able to show that they can be considered as exceptional talent or exceptional promise.

