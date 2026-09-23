In Trust – September 2026

As the Government prepares for its Autumn Budget on 28 October 2026, renewed attention is being given to how the UK’s public finances can be supported in the years ahead. Whether that results in changes to taxation, new levies or other fiscal measures remains to be seen. Recent political and media debate has explored a range of possibilities and will continue to do so in the leadup to the Budget speech.

One area where change is already being considered is the law relating to cohabiting couples. Wedlake Bell recently responded to the Government’s consultation on cohabitation reform, welcoming the opportunity to improve legal protections for couples who choose not to marry or enter into a civil partnership. It should be noted, however, that the proposed reforms do not include extending the tax exemptions and reliefs that married couples and civil partners currently benefit from, to cohabitants; and it will be important for cohabiting couples not to assume that wider legal reform will place them on an equal footing in this sense. As the proposals develop, those affected should pay close attention to the detail, including how the proposed opt-out provisions may operate in practice.

Change inevitably creates questions, but it can also create opportunities to step back and reassess what matters most. In this edition of In Trust, we explore some of the key developments currently shaping the private client landscape and, as always, your Wedlake Bell adviser is on hand to help you navigate them with confidence including any planning you may wish to discuss in advance of the Autumn Budget.

We hope you enjoy this edition of In Trust and, if any topic raises a question, please contact your usual Wedlake Bell adviser.

In this issue…

Wealth & Values — effective wealth planning goes beyond preserving capital. It reflects our priorities, the causes we care about and the legacy we hope to leave behind. Our Wealth & Values series examines how investment decisions, cultural traditions, and philanthropic considerations influence how wealth is protected, enjoyed and valued.

Getting your house in order: a private client checklist for the new term — with summer now drawing to a close, September provides a natural opportunity to review your personal and financial affairs. From pensions and gifting to Wills, LPAs and succession planning, a few simple checks now can provide valuable peace of mind for the future.

Has your charitable legacy been future-proofed? Donor Advised Funds and giving through your Will — recent changes to the inheritance tax treatment of charitable gifts mean that whilst outright gifts to qualifying UK charities continue to benefit from 100% IHT relief, gifts made to executors or trustees for “general charitable purposes” no longer automatically qualify. We explore how donor-advised funds can provide a flexible, tax-efficient way to create a lasting charitable legacy.

The missing piece of most estate plans: Lasting Powers of Attorney — many people carefully plan for what happens to their assets after death, but give less thought to who would make decisions during their lifetime if they were no longer able to do so themselves. Taking steps now can help ensure your wishes are respected when it matters most.

The Contractual Controls Register: what landowners, estates and charities need to know — development arrangements that have traditionally remained private may soon become far more transparent. With new reporting requirements due to take effect from April 2027, now is a sensible time to review existing agreements and future transaction processes.

In the press…