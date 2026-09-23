Important Lessons From The Patel Case About Challenging A Will

A recent inheritance dispute between three siblings following the death of their father has given the UK’s media plenty to shout about. Headlines have focused on the eye-watering figure of more than £400,000 in legal costs and on the idea of a daughter being “wiped out” financially after a court battle over her father’s estate. Stripped of its tabloid framing, however, the case of the Patel family offers something far more important. It provides a clear and sobering insight into how Will disputes arise, how the courts approach them, and why the consequences can be so severe for families who find themselves drawn into litigation.

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A recent inheritance dispute between three siblings following the death of their father has given the UK’s media plenty to shout about. Headlines have focused on the eye-watering figure of more than £400,000 in legal costs and on the idea of a daughter being “wiped out” financially after a court battle over her father’s estate. Stripped of its tabloid framing, however, the case of the Patel family offers something far more important. It provides a clear and sobering insight into how Will disputes arise, how the courts approach them, and why the consequences can be so severe for families who find themselves drawn into litigation.

A family estate, and a sudden change

At the heart of the case was the estate of Laxmikant Patel, who died in 2021 at the age of 85. His main asset was the family home in Harrow, worth in the region of £600,000. He had three adult children. For several years, his Wills reflected a broadly consistent position, with his estate being shared between them, subject to modest differences that recognised past financial support given to his eldest daughter, Anju.

That position changed dramatically in the final months of his life. In August 2021, while seriously ill in hospital, Mr Patel signed a new Will leaving almost his entire estate to Anju, with his other two children receiving just £250 each. It was this late Will that set the scene for a bitter and ultimately very costly dispute.

What the court was asked to decide

After Mr Patel’s death, his younger daughter, Bhavenetta, challenged the 2021 Will. From a legal perspective, the circumstances were not unusual. Disputes often arise where a Will is made during serious illness, particularly where it represents a sharp change from what came before and leaves one person significantly better off than others.

When this happens, families are often left asking the same questions. Did the person really understand what they were signing? Were they in a position to make the decision freely? Was someone else involved in a way that shaped the outcome?

This is where the concept of undue influence comes in. Undue influence is where a Will is not the result of a person’s own independent wishes, but is shaped by coercion or improper pressure from someone else. It does not always involve threats or obvious bullying. It can be quieter than that. But the key point is that the Will must still represent the person’s free decision. If it does not, the court can intervene. Because the person who made the Will is no longer here to explain their intentions, undue influence can also be one of the most difficult issues to prove, and it often turns on the quality of the evidence available.

The question for the court, therefore, was not whether the distribution felt fair or unfair. It was whether the 2021 Will genuinely reflected Mr Patel’s free and informed wishes, and whether it had been made properly in accordance with the law.

The High Court examined the circumstances in which the Will had been prepared and signed. Particular attention was paid to Mr Patel’s physical condition, the process by which the Will was executed, and the lack of clear evidence that he had fully understood and approved its contents. The judge ultimately concluded that the circumstances surrounding the 2021 Will were highly suspicious and that the necessary legal safeguards had not been met. As a result, the court set that Will aside and reinstated the earlier 2019 Will, under which the estate was divided more evenly between the three children.

Why the legal costs became so shocking

For many families reading about this case, that part of the outcome may feel unsurprising. What has caused far greater shock is what followed.

In England and Wales, Will disputes are a form of civil litigation. That means the general rule on legal costs applies. The party who loses the case is usually ordered to pay the successful party’s legal costs, as well as their own. In this case, Anju was ordered to pay her sister’s costs, which were reported to be in the region of £380,000 plus VAT. When combined with her own legal fees, the total financial exposure exceeded £400,000.

Although Anju was still entitled to a share of the estate under the reinstated Will, that inheritance was far smaller than the costs she now faces. In practical terms, the entire value of her inheritance will be consumed by legal fees, leaving her significantly out of pocket. Permission to appeal was refused, bringing the litigation to a definitive end.

How Will disputes escalate

It is this aspect of the case that serves as the clearest warning. Many people approach Will disputes believing they are simply asking the court to “sort things out” or correct something that feels wrong. Few appreciate just how quickly these cases become adversarial, complex, and expensive. Once proceedings are underway, costs can escalate rapidly, particularly where the issues are heavily contested and the estate itself is substantial.

From a legal standpoint, the court’s approach in this case was entirely orthodox. The law requires that a Will is properly executed and that the person making it understands what they are doing and approves its contents. Where a Will is made in unusual circumstances, especially later in life or during serious illness, the court will expect clear and convincing evidence that those requirements were met. If that evidence is missing, the Will may not stand.

The human reality

For families, the legal analysis often comes second to the emotional reality. Will disputes tend to arise at a time of grief, when relationships are already under strain and trust can be fragile. A sudden or unexpected change to a Will can create suspicion, resentment, and a sense of exclusion that hardens quickly. In that context, litigation can feel like the only way forward, even when it carries serious financial and emotional risk.

The Patel case is a stark reminder of how quickly those risks can escalate. What begins as a concern about whether a Will truly reflects someone’s wishes can develop into high-stakes litigation, with costs that far exceed the value of any inheritance. Once proceedings are underway, the outcome can leave everyone involved worse off, both financially and personally.

There are important lessons here. For those making or updating a Will, significant changes later in life need careful handling and proper professional support, with clear evidence that the person making the Will understands and approves what they are signing. For families who are worried about a Will, early legal advice is crucial. Understanding not only whether a claim may succeed, but also the potential exposure to legal costs, can make the difference between a measured decision and a devastating one.

At Buckles, we see the impact of inheritance disputes on families every day. Our role is not simply to explain the law, but to help people understand the risks, explore their options, and make informed choices at an early stage. Sometimes that does mean pursuing a claim. Just as often, it means finding a way to resolve matters before the financial and emotional costs spiral out of control.

If there is one clear message from this case, it is that inheritance disputes are never just about the Will. They are about people, timing, communication, and the consequences of litigation once it takes hold.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.