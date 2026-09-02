Managing Art Collections In Estate Administration

Estates containing art collections present unique challenges. Whether administering the estate of an artist or of a collector who has assembled valuable works during their lifetime, executors and beneficiaries are often confronted with a complex combination of legal, tax and practical issues.

Article Insights

Sarah Barker’s articles from Withers LLP are most popular: in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries Withers LLP are most popular: within Transport, Insurance and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

Estates containing art collections present unique challenges. Whether administering the estate of an artist or of a collector who has assembled valuable works during their lifetime, executors and beneficiaries are often confronted with a complex combination of legal, tax and practical issues.

This article explores some of the key considerations when managing estates that include significant art collections and highlights the importance of careful lifetime planning by both collectors and artists. We can support and advise collectors and artists with lifetime estate and foundation planning and structuring, and we can help heirs to navigate the complexities of inheriting valuable artworks and intellectual property.

Recent auction house successes have demonstrated not only the art market's continued appetite for exceptional single-owner collections, but also the increasing importance of these collections to the market itself.

In the first half of 2026, global auction sales at Christie's, Sotheby's and Philips were up 70% year-on-year to a combined $6.8 billion (including fees). This growth was boosted by major estate auctions and single-owner sales, with almost a third of the total coming from single-owner collections. Sotheby's sale of the Lewis Collection became the most valuable single-owner auction held in Europe and Christie's sale of the S.I Newhouse collection realised an astonishing $630.8 million (including fees).

This trend is likely to accelerate as the 'great wealth transfer' gathers pace. An estimated $992 billion of art and collectibles is going to change ownership over the next decade, which will likely mean a number of significant art collections will come to market.

Yet the successful transfer or sale of an art collection depends on decisions made many years before an artist or collector dies. While stories of forgotten masterpieces discovered in attics regularly capture headlines, they also highlight a broader challenge facing collectors, artists and their families: how to administer an estate that includes works of art and other cultural assets.

The consequences of failing to plan can be substantial. Pablo Picasso famously died intestate, leaving behind a vast body of work and a complex network of heirs. The process of reaching agreement on the distribution of his estate reportedly took six years and cost his heirs around $30 million.

Whether an estate contains a single significant artwork or an internationally recognised collection, art presents legal, practical and commercial challenges that do not arise with more conventional assets.

The challenge of managing estates containing art collections

Unlike cash, shares or other financial assets, artworks can present significant valuation challenges. Their value is often highly subjective and depends on factors such as provenance, condition, market demand, timing and method of sale. In the case of an artist's estate, the artist's death may itself have a material impact on the value of their works.

For collectors' estates, one of the principal challenges is determining how best to preserve and realise the value of a collection. Executors may need to balance liabilities to death taxes, market conditions and beneficiaries' differing objectives when deciding whether works should be retained, distributed or sold (and if so, by whom and to whom). Releasing too many works onto the market at once may depress values, while poorly planned sales strategies can result in artworks achieving significantly less than their potential value.

Artists' estates often involve additional considerations. Alongside unsold works, the estate may include archives and sketchbooks, as well as intangible assets such as copyright and other intellectual property rights. Decisions regarding authentication, cataloguing and market strategy can have a significant impact on both financial value and the artist's long-term legacy.

A further layer of complexity can arise where artworks contain regulated materials. Objects incorporating ivory, tortoiseshell or certain endangered species materials may be subject to restrictions on sale, import or export. Executors and beneficiaries may therefore encounter legal constraints that do not apply to other estate assets.

Cross-border administrations

The international nature of the art market means that artworks are often located across multiple jurisdictions. Collections may be spread between private residences, storage facilities, galleries and museums, and collectors and artists themselves may have personal, tax or residential connections to more than one country.

These facts can create difficulties for executors seeking to locate, secure and administer estate assets. Additional legal steps may be required to enable UK-resident executors to administer assets outside the UK, increasing both costs and administrative complexity. For example, executors may have a UK grant of probate which does not automatically grant them legal authority to deal with assets outside the UK, and may need to apply for a local grant of probate (or equivalent) in the relevant jurisdiction. All of this can result in delays and additional costs for the beneficiaries of the estate.

The importance of record-keeping

Many of the difficulties encountered during estate administration arise from inadequate record-keeping.

Common issues include uncertainty as to whether artworks have been sold, consigned, loaned, gifted or simply left in the possession of friends, galleries or advisers. Executors and beneficiaries can therefore find themselves struggling to establish the location or ownership of works, or responding to unexpected claims for storage fees and other expenses.

Informal gifts can also give rise to complications. Where artworks have been gifted during an artist's or collector's lifetime but the arrangements have not been properly documented, disputes may arise regarding ownership, and there may also be adverse tax consequences. Beneficiaries wishing to sell inherited works may face a further hurdle if they are unable to demonstrate satisfactory title and provenance to prospective buyers, auction houses or dealers.

Record-keeping issues are particularly common in artists' estates. While understandably focused on their creative practice, artists may not always maintain records with the level of detail that would ultimately benefit their beneficiaries. There can also be complications from an intellectual property perspective. Where licensing arrangements relating to prints, editions or reproductions have not been carefully documented, beneficiaries may struggle to determine what rights have been granted, on what terms, and how many reproductions have already been produced.

Maintaining robust records is also becoming increasingly important from a regulatory standpoint. There are now onerous import requirements on cultural goods that are being imported into the EU. For example, subject to certain exceptions, in order to import items of cultural property that are over 200 years old (and have a minimum customs value of €18,000) into the EU, the importer will need to demonstrate that the item was lawfully exported from the country in which it was first created or discovered in order to apply for an importer statement. This places a significant burden on collectors to maintain thorough provenance documentation (and keep all invoices, receipts, letters and other supporting documentation) and will be of particular importance for cross-jurisdictional collections.

Preserving an artist's legacy

While collectors' estates are often primarily concerned with managing and transferring assets, artists' estates usually involve an additional objective: preserving and promoting the artist's legacy.

It is not uncommon for beneficiaries to have differing views about how an artist's work should be managed after death. One heir may favour immediate sales to realise value, while another may advocate a longer-term strategy focused on museum placements, exhibitions, scholarship or the preparation of a catalogue raisonné. Similar disagreements can arise regarding the commercial exploitation of copyright and other intellectual property rights.

Artists can influence how such decisions are made through careful lifetime planning, whether by establishing a trust or foundation, or by providing detailed instructions in a Will or letter of wishes.

However, the success of any structure depends on clearly defining its purpose and selecting the right individuals to oversee it. Family members are likely to be deeply committed to protecting an artist's reputation but may lack the specialist knowledge of the art market required to manage a complex art estate.

A cautionary example remains the well-known dispute surrounding the estate of Mark Rothko. Rothko's executors entered into arrangements involving hundreds of the artist's works with entities connected to one of the executors, who was also Rothko's dealer and had drafted his Will. Lengthy litigation followed. The case is an important reminder that executors and trustees must avoid conflicts of interest.

Planning ahead

Many of the challenges outlined above can be mitigated through proactive planning.

In particular, artists and collectors should consider maintaining comprehensive inventories of artworks and their location, together with records of any consignments, loans, gifts or sales. It is also crucial to retain provenance documentation, keep ownership structures under review and ensure that succession plans remain up to date, particularly following significant life events such as marriage, divorce or the acquisition of major assets.

Open and transparent conversations with intended executors and beneficiaries can also be valuable. Understanding whether proposed recipients are willing and able to assume responsibility for managing artworks can reduce uncertainty and minimise the risk of disputes arising after death.

For artists, planning also extends beyond asset management to encompass copyright ownership, licensing arrangements, catalogue records, authentication procedures and long-term legacy considerations.

Modern digital inventory systems have made record-keeping considerably easier, while specialist legal, tax and art market advisers can help establish practical processes that reduce the burden on future executors and beneficiaries.

Tax planning opportunities

On death, personally held artwork will usually pass under a person's Will (or under the intestacy rules if there is no Will). If a person holds assets in multiple jurisdictions, it is necessary to ensure that they have an appropriate estate plan to deal with the succession to those assets in the relevant jurisdictions. An estate plan can include Wills and other non-binding guidance including letters of wishes which can set out a person's objectives in relation to their art collections.

A person who is 'long-term resident' in the UK for inheritance tax ('IHT') purposes (ie a person who has been resident in the UK for at least 10 out of the previous 20 tax years) will be subject to IHT on their worldwide assets at a rate of 40% above the nil rate band (£325,000) subject to any available reliefs or exemptions, some of which are referred to below. A person who is not 'long-term resident' in the UK will only be subject to IHT on their UK situated assets.

IHT1 may be deferred in respect of certain works of art if they can benefit from the Conditional Exemption scheme. Under this scheme, artworks or other objects which are considered 'pre-eminent' can continue to be held in private ownership and can be passed from one generation to another with a deferral of IHT. The deferral is conditional on the owner undertaking to provide reasonable public access to the artwork or object. The owner also has an ongoing obligation to maintain and preserve the artwork or object.

The Acceptance in Lieu scheme provides another opportunity if an estate includes an artwork which is 'pre-eminent'. If this is the case, and HMRC and the Secretary of State approve the application, the executors of an estate can give the artwork or object to a UK cultural institution as a means of reducing the estate's liability to IHT. The scheme was famously used by Lucien Freud's estate, which donated various works to the National Portrait Gallery in lieu of a £2.9 million IHT bill.

Legacies of heritage assets to certain institutions (including most national museums and galleries) are entirely exempt from IHT on death under the exemption for 'Gifts for National Purposes', as are legacies to UK registered charities.

Given the potential value of art collections and the specialist nature of the relevant tax rules, early advice is essential, since many of the tax reliefs applicable to heritage property or artworks are applicable to lifetime gifts, as well as on death.

Conclusion

Whether an estate contains a single valuable object, a significant private collection or an artist's entire legacy, careful preparation can make a profound difference.

For artists, collectors and their families, investing time in these matters during their lifetimes can help preserve value, minimise disputes and ensure that both assets and legacy are managed in accordance with the owner's wishes for generations to come.

We can advise collectors and artists on lifetime estate and succession planning and assist heirs in navigating the unique challenges of inheriting significant artworks and valuable collections.

Footnote

1. The Conditional Exemption scheme also offers the opportunity to defer capital gains tax ('CGT') which may be relevant to lifetime transfers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.