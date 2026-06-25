Can A Child Born Through Surrogacy Inherit From A Family Trust?

A recent High Court decision has brought into focus a question that many families will not consider until it becomes unavoidable. Where a child is born through an international surrogacy arrangement, how will they be treated under existing trusts that were drafted for a very different era?

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A recent High Court decision has brought into focus a question that many families will not consider until it becomes unavoidable. Where a child is born through an international surrogacy arrangement, how will they be treated under existing trusts that were drafted for a very different era?

That question arose in Albemarle John Cator & Ors v Ceawlin Henry Lazlo Thynn, Marquess of Bath & Anor [2026] EWHC 1045 (Ch). The case concerned Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath, and his wife Emma Thynn, who sought clarity in relation to their youngest son, Henry, who was biologically their son but born in the United States in 2016 through a surrogacy arrangement.

There was no dispute within the family about Henry’s place in it. The difficulty lay instead in a series of long-established family trusts, drafted decades earlier, which used terms such as “children” and “issue” without further definition. Those words, while outwardly simple, carry legal meaning shaped by an earlier understanding of family life.

The trustees, faced with that uncertainty, applied to the court for guidance. The question was not whether Henry was part of the family in any ordinary sense, but whether the trusts, as drafted, could properly accommodate him.

A legal framework that has not kept pace

At the centre of the case was a familiar tension. The trusts reflected a legal framework that predated modern methods of family creation, while the family itself did not.

Under English law, the position in surrogacy cases is not always straightforward. The woman who gives birth is treated as the child’s legal mother at birth, regardless of genetics. Intended parents must then obtain a parental order to be recognised in law. Where arrangements take place overseas, the position can be further complicated by differences between jurisdictions.

Against that background, historic trust wording can create real uncertainty. Terms such as “child” or “issue” may appear clear, but they do not always map neatly onto situations involving assisted reproduction. What matters is not how a family understands itself, but how the document is interpreted in law.

What the court was, and was not, asked to decide

Mr Justice Paul Matthews was asked to approve the trustees’ proposed use of their powers, specifically whether they could exercise a power of advancement to include Henry within the class of potential beneficiaries As part of that, the trustees’ would give the Marquess the ability to add Henry as a beneficiary in the future.

The court gave that approval. In practical terms, this meant that Henry could be treated as a beneficiary of the trusts, allowing the trustees to proceed without the risk of future challenge on that point.

However, the judgment stopped short of resolving a deeper and more difficult question, whether Henry was, as a matter of English common law, a “child” of the marriage for the purposes of the trust wording.

Instead, the Court proceeded on the assumption that Henry might be excluded and therefore focused only on whether the trustees’ proposed solution was appropriate.

The distinction is an important one. The outcome provided a workable solution for this family, but no definitive answer as to whether a surrogate‑born child falls within the traditional meaning of “child” or “issue” under such a trust.

The quiet risk within existing Wills and trusts

Although the case involves a prominent aristocratic family and substantial trust structures, the issue it highlights is not confined to that context. Many families have Wills or trusts that were drafted at a time when surrogacy and assisted reproduction were not widely contemplated.

In those documents, language is often used without detailed definition, on the assumption that its meaning is obvious. Over time, that assumption can begin to break down. The result is not necessarily exclusion, but uncertainty. A child may fall within the spirit of the arrangement while sitting uneasily within its legal wording.

For trustees, that creates a difficult position. They are required to act within the terms of the trust but may be faced with circumstances the settlor never anticipated. For families, it can introduce an unexpected layer of doubt at precisely the moment when clarity is most needed.

Why early clarity matters

For trustees, the case is a reminder of the importance of caution. Where there is genuine uncertainty about how a trust operates, seeking the court’s guidance can provide protection and prevent future disputes.

For families, it highlights the value of keeping trust arrangements under review. Even carefully drafted documents may not anticipate future developments in family life, and periodic review can help ensure they continue to reflect the intentions behind them.

Ultimately, the case demonstrates a broader point. The law of trusts depends heavily on the precise words used, but those words do not exist in isolation. As family life evolves, so too must the way in which those documents are understood and, where necessary, adapted.

A law still adapting to modern family life

What this decision ultimately illustrates is not a failure of the law, but the pace at which family life has evolved. Legal structures, particularly those embedded in older trusts, do not always adapt at the same speed.

For families in similar situations, the message is a measured one. Legal recognition does not always align automatically with lived reality, and where significant assets or long-standing trusts are involved, assumptions can carry risk.

This case is a reminder that careful planning remains essential. Not because families expect conflict, but because clarity, established early, can prevent uncertainty from taking hold later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.