Family Court Fees Set To Increase From July 2026

From 1 July 2026, a wide range of Family Court fees will increase in England and Wales.

This follows fee increases introduced in 2025. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has stated that the latest increases are intended to reflect inflation and changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), whilst generating additional funding to support court and tribunal services and reduce the overall cost to taxpayers.

However, at a time when many court users are already facing significant delays and rising litigation costs, the increases are likely to be unwelcome news for those considering family court proceedings.

Which Family Court fees are increasing?

More than 60 Family Court fees are expected to increase from 1 July 2026. Some of the most commonly used fees in private family law proceedings are set out below:

Applications for divorce, nullity or civil partnership dissolution – increasing from £612 to £628.

Applications to commence financial remedy proceedings where parties cannot reach agreement regarding financial claims arising from a marriage or civil partnership – increasing from £313 to £321.

Applications for a Consent Order to formalise a financial settlement agreement – increasing from £60 to £62.

General applications within proceedings (Form D11) made on notice – increasing from £190 to £195.

Applications under section 8 of the Children Act 1989, including Child Arrangements Orders, Prohibited Steps Orders and Specific Issue Orders – increasing from £263 to £270.

Applications for Parental Orders – increasing from £263 to £270.

Applications concerning Parental Responsibility – increasing from £263 to £270.

What does this mean for families?

The government maintains that the increases to the Family court fees are necessary and will not impede access to justice. Nevertheless, concerns remain that higher court fees may make it more difficult for some individuals to pursue legal remedies, particularly when court fees are only one component of the overall cost of litigation.

The increases also come against the backdrop of ongoing court delays and backlogs. Many court users may therefore question whether the additional costs will result in a noticeable improvement in the speed or quality of the service they receive.

As a result, the continued emphasis on non-court dispute resolution is likely to remain a key feature of family law. Mediation, solicitor-led negotiation, collaborative law, resolution together or arbitration may, where appropriate, provide more cost-effective and timely alternatives to court proceedings.