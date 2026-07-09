Protecting Your Farm: What Farmers Should Consider Before And After Marriage

For many farming families, their farm is not just a business but a legacy built over generations, often tied closely to family identity and future plans. Marriage is an important milestone, but it can also bring significant legal and financial implications. Without careful planning, a relationship breakdown could affect both personal finances, and the viability of the farm itself.

Whether you are planning to marry, newly married, or thinking ahead, Rebecca Hudson, Solicitor in the Family Law team at our Nottingham office, says there are practical steps you can take to protect both your farming business and your family.

Do I need a pre-nuptial agreement?

A pre-nuptial agreement (or “pre-nup”) is one of the most effective ways to protect a farming business before marriage.

Put simply, a pre-nup sets out how assets should be divided if the relationship ends. For farmers, this is particularly important where land, buildings, and business interests may have been built up long before the relationship began.

A well-drafted agreement can:

Identify which assets belong to the farm business

Ring-fence inherited or family-owned land

Provide clarity and certainty for both parties

While pre-nups are not strictly legally binding in England and Wales, courts are increasingly willing to uphold them provided they are entered into freely and both parties understand the implications.

From a practical perspective, having a pre-nuptial agreement in place can help to clarify the extent of a spouse’s interest in the farming business. Farmers should think carefully about the structure of their business and the extent to which a spouse has been given an interest in its assets before and during the marriage.

We often see cases where a spouse becomes an integral part of the family farm over an extended period. That might be through assisting with its daily running, practical everyday jobs or contributing to continued expansion. Without a clear agreement in place, this can lead to disputes about whether those assets are matrimonial.

What if I’m already married?

If you’re already married, a post-nuptial agreement can offer similar protection.

These agreements are made after the wedding and can be especially useful where circumstances have changed. For example:

The farm has expanded

Property or land has been inherited

One spouse has become more involved in the business

Courts take a similar approach to post-nups, and they can be a practical way to bring clarity to financial arrangements later in the relationship.

Why these agreements matter in practice

Farming businesses are rarely straightforward. They often involve a mix of:

Family-owned land

Tenancies

Partnerships or limited companies

Intergenerational investments

Over time, it’s also common for spouses to contribute, whether financially, operationally, or through supporting the business indirectly.

Without clear agreements, this can lead to uncertainty about what forms part of the “matrimonial pot” in the event of divorce.

Putting arrangements in place early helps avoid disputes later and can ultimately protect the continuity of the farm.

What about inherited land and generational wealth?

For many farming families, the biggest concern isn’t just financial loss. It’s the potential break-up of land that has been in the family for decades, or even centuries.

Although courts may treat inherited or gifted assets differently from those built up during the marriage, this is not guaranteed. Much depends on the specific circumstances of each case.

That’s why it’s important to:

Clearly document how key assets were acquired

Address inherited property explicitly in any agreement

Keep arrangements under review as circumstances change

Don’t forget succession planning

Nuptial agreements are only one part of the bigger picture.

To properly protect a farm for future generations, they should sit alongside a wider succession plan, including:

Taking a joined-up approach ensures the farm can be passed on in a way that is both orderly and sustainable.

My experience with farming marriages

From personal experience, having worked on various farming matters, early consideration of the wider picture has been crucial in helping to determine the future of the farm. This thought-out approach leads to certainty, and ultimately, peace of mind.

This approach itself has, in the past, resulted in a client, who found himself in financial remedy proceedings, being able to protect land, buildings and pre-marital business interests.

How we can help

We understand that these are not just legal decisions, they’re personal ones. They can, often involve family relationships, long-term plans, and sensitive conversations. We understand.

Our specialist team works closely with farming clients to provide clear, practical advice on:

Pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements

Protecting inherited and business assets

Succession and estate planning

Taking advice early can make all the difference to help you avoid uncertainty and protect what matters most.