Quiet Divorcing: The Perils Of The New Relationship Trend That's Not Quite A Divorce (But Not Quite A Marriage Either)

If you've recently stumbled across the phrase "quiet divorcing", you're not alone. The concept appears to be swirling through lifestyle journalism, marriage counselling circles, and increasingly, real life. If you ask any family lawyer (once you have explained what it is, to those uneducated) they will likely share my view that it is simply a term that captures something many couples have done for generations.

So... What Is Quiet Divorcing?

Think of quiet quitting at work- but instead of half‑heartedly doing your job, you're half‑heartedly doing your marriage.

A quiet divorce describes couples who emotionally check out of the relationship without actually separating. They may still share a home, finances, routines, even holidays - but emotionally, they're living parallel lives.

The Guardian explains it as "living together, separately," noting it often involves "lowering expectations" and quietly forging an independent life within the marriage.

The Cut calls it "subconsciously uncoupling" - a slow, invisible detachment where spouses remain married on paper while emotionally retreating.

Harper's Bazaar describes it as an internal separation that begins with burnout, especially for women in midlife, who "stop participating in the emotional upkeep" of the relationship.

Why are people Quietly Divorcing? The articles referred to above are seemingly all positive. They make quiet divorcing feel appealing, almost efficient. Some of the perceived upsides include: Tax savings & financial stability: For some, staying married on paper means keeping certain tax benefits or financial arrangements that would become more burdensome after divorce. This is particularly relevant in cases where there are dynastic assets or family businesses.

Peace and emotional neutrality: Harper's Bazaar highlights that many midlife women choose quiet divorcing because they are simply "done" with conflict and prefer peace over constant negotiation.

Consistency and familiarity for children: Some parents believe maintaining the structure of the household - even if the relationship has run its course - creates stability. The Guardian references couples who stick it out due to concerns about children and emotional upheaval.

Anonymity: it seems to be driven by a desire to avoid scrutiny and publicity in high-profile cases. In short, quiet divorcing seems to be being sold as a middle ground: avoid the legal system, avoid upheaval, avoid dating apps, keep the house. Who wouldn't be tempted? Why Quiet Divorcing might actually be a problem Despite its surface-level calm, quiet divorcing may actually create difficulties down the line – both legally and emotionally. This is particularly so if – as seems likely – one or both of the couple meets someone new and they do ultimately divorce. From a legal perspective, working out the appropriate financial arrangements may be much more complicated following years of a "quiet divorce". In cases where a couple's assets exceed their needs, assets built up "during the marriage" are generally shared equally on divorce, whilst those generated after separation are not. This means the date of separation can make a significant difference to how assets are divided. Whether a couple who have Quietly Divorced but whose lives and finances remain inter-linked will be considered "separated" for these purposes introduces all sorts of complexities to the question. Because every situation will turn on its own facts, there is unlikely to be a clear-cut rule. As a result, the question of when separation occurred could be heavily contested. The position on death also needs careful thought. There may be tax advantages if a couple chooses to leave assets to each other on death, but matters become more complicated if they do not. Although they are free to make Wills leaving their assets as they wish, a spouse has far greater rights to challenge a Will than a former spouse, meaning that a quietly divorced couple may not have the certainty they expect when it comes to what happens to their assets on death. There are also likely to be emotional consequences for both the couple and any children. How much should children be told? They are often far more aware of changing dynamics than parents expect, which can leave them feeling confused and uncertain. The couple too may have different understandings and expectations of their situation. It may feel peaceful, but it seems to often be avoidance dressed up as practicality. Quiet Divorcing is built on emotional disengagement. But as The Cut and Harper's Bazaar note, disengagement doesn't solve issues - it just postpones them. A transparent and constructive divorce is usually clearer, cleaner, and fairer - legally, emotionally, and financially. Alternatives to Quiet Divorcing (if you want peace without the pitfalls) If your goal is reducing acrimony without slipping into years-long limbo, there are constructive options: One Lawyer, One Couple (e.g. the Resolve model at Hunters): These approaches allow couples to work together with one legal professional to reach a balanced, fair agreement without adversarial litigation.

Mediation or collaborative practice: Encourages communication and agreement-building while avoiding court conflict. Each person can still have their own lawyer.

Arbitration: offers a privatised court process, ensuring confidentiality and privacy, and avoiding the delays of court proceedings.

A Separation agreement: a formalised arrangement that sets boundaries, living arrangements, financial commitments, and parenting structures - without finalising a legal divorce immediately. The options preserve clarity and civility without the legal status of divorce, e.g. if tax considerations are important. Involving a family therapist or divorce consultant can also help to reduce tension and develop constructive post-separation communication skills, which can be especially important where a co-parenting relationship will continue. Quiet divorcing is sold as being undramatic. No slammed doors, no late‑night suitcase‑stuffing, loud and emotional. But that assumes that the alternative is all of those things. It does not need to be.

Final thought

Quiet divorcing may feel like a gentle solution but in reality, it can create grey zones that make future conflict more likely, not less. Whilst it shares a catchy phrase with Quiet Quitting at Work, they're worlds apart. Quiet divorcing has far higher stakes and the potential for far more emotional collateral.

If a relationship is ending, clarity, communication, and structure are kinder and healthier for the family as a whole than quiet withdrawal.

And whether through mediation, one-couple-one-lawyer models such as Resolve, or well-drafted separation agreements, there are ways to end a marriage (or redefine it) that remain peaceful without becoming passive and falling into elephant traps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.