What Are The Sentencing Guidelines If You Fail To Provide Driver Details At Court?

If the Magistrates’ Court convicts you of failing to provide driver details, it will normally impose six penalty points and a fine. The court also has the power to disqualify you from driving in more serious cases, and if you already have penalty points, six points can put you at risk of a totting-up disqualification if they take your active total to 12 or more.

With that said, failing to provide driver details does not carry a prison sentence, and the court cannot impose immediate custody for this offence alone.

You may also have a valid defence if you did not receive the Section 172 notice, provided the requested information or could not establish the driver’s identity despite exercising reasonable diligence, which would result in you being found not guilty of the offence.

Here, JMW’s motoring offence solicitors explain the sentencing guidelines for failing to provide driver details, the possible outcomes at court and the defences that may be available.

What Is the Offence of Failing to Provide Driver Details?

Section 172 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 allows the police to require information that will identify the driver of a vehicle involved in an alleged offence.

The request commonly appears alongside a Notice of Intended Prosecution. The NIP warns that the police are considering prosecution for the original motoring offence, while the Section 172 notice requires driver information.

Where the notice is served on a vehicle’s registered keeper, that person must provide the information required to identify the driver. Where notices are sent to another relevant person, they must provide any information within their power that may lead to the driver’s identification. A written notice normally gives the recipient 28 days from service to respond.

The underlying allegation could involve a speeding offence, careless driving, using a mobile phone or another road traffic offence. When the driver is identified, any prosecution for these underlying offences will move forward separately. The obligation to furnish driver details remains separate from whether the person accepts the original allegation.

Is Failing to Provide Driver Details a Separate Offence?

Failing to provide the requested information is a separate offence from the alleged driving offence that led to the police enquiry.

For example, if the registered keeper does not identify who was driving at the time of an alleged speeding offence, the police may bring a separate charge of failing to provide driver details. The original speeding offence and the Section 172 offence must each be proved on their own evidence. In some cases, the speeding allegation cannot proceed because the police cannot prove who was driving, but the failure-to-provide charge remains.

Our guide to what happens after you are caught by a speed camera explains how the NIP, Section 172 request and any later penalty or court proceedings fit together.

What Sentence Can the Magistrates’ Court Impose?

Failing to provide driver details can only be tried in the Magistrates’ Court. The magistrates will use the sentencing guidelines to calculate a financial penalty by considering your income, the circumstances of the offence and any aggravating or mitigating factors.

The court will normally endorse your driving licence with six penalty points. It also has a general power to disqualify you from driving, although this would be unusual in a straightforward failure-to-provide driver details case.

The court may also order you to pay:

Prosecution costs

A victim surcharge

Any additional amounts arising from connected proceedings

The offence does not carry a prison sentence. Even where the alleged failure was deliberate, immediate custody is not available for a Section 172 offence alone.

Will You Always Receive Six Penalty Points?

Six penalty points are the standard licence endorsement for failing to provide driver details.

The court also has the power to impose a discretionary driving ban instead of points. Whether it does so will depend on the specific circumstances and the appropriate overall sentence.

In many cases, six points may have a greater long-term effect than a short discretionary ban. The endorsement remains on the driving record for the relevant period and can increase the risk of a future totting-up disqualification.

At JMW, our solicitors may be able to prevent or limit the wider consequences of a conviction. We can challenge the charge where a valid defence applies, seek to reduce the financial penalty through mitigation and advise on a special reasons argument in the rare cases where an exceptional hardship defence justifies avoiding endorsement.

What Factors Can Affect the Sentence?

The sentencing guidelines do not divide failure-to-provide cases into detailed culpability categories. However, the Magistrates’ Court can consider the circumstances of the offence when deciding where the fine should fall within the available range.

The court may treat the case more seriously where the evidence shows that the recipient:

Deliberately ignored repeated notices

Supplied false or misleading information

Attempted to prevent the police from identifying the driver

Failed to respond despite clearly receiving the request

Has relevant previous convictions

Providing false information can also expose a person to investigation for more serious offences. You should never name another person simply to avoid penalty points or prosecution for the original offence. Before taking such actions, you should contact JMW’s expert motoring team. We have successfully defended many cases and can explore every option that may be available to us to protect your licence.

Where the circumstances won't allow a full defence, we will present mitigation, such as evidence that the failure was not deliberate, that there was a genuine reason for the delay or that genuine attempts were made to comply. Personal circumstances and a previously good driving record will also form part of the mitigation presented to the court.

Mitigation can reduce the financial penalty, but it does not amount to a complete defence and cannot reduce the six-point endorsement where points are imposed.

Can You Receive Credit for a Guilty Plea?

An early guilty plea will reduce the financial penalty by up to one-third. The available reduction falls as the case progresses. The reduction applies to the sentence itself, rather than prosecution costs, the victim surcharge or the prescribed six penalty points.

Pleading guilty should follow a proper review of the evidence with a solicitor. A person who did not receive the notice, responded correctly or took reasonable steps to identify the driver may have a valid defence.

Our legal team will assess the prosecution evidence before advising whether pleading guilty or contesting the charge is the appropriate course in your situation.

Can You Defend a Failure-to-Provide Charge?

There are several defences that may apply to a failure-to-provide charge. These include proving that you did not receive the Section 172 notice, responded within the required timeframe, provided the information as soon as reasonably practicable or were unable to identify the driver despite exercising reasonable diligence.

The correct defence in your case will depend on whether you were the person keeping the vehicle, what information you held and the steps you took after receiving the notice. Evidence such as proof of posting, online confirmation, address records, diaries, bank transactions, vehicle logs and messages may support your account.

Read JMW's guide to defending a failure-to-provide charge for more detail on how to challenge these allegations.

Can the Original Motoring Offence Still Be Prosecuted?

The original motoring offence may continue if the prosecution has admissible evidence identifying the driver.

In many camera-based cases, the police need the Section 172 response because the image identifies the vehicle rather than the person driving. Without an admission or other identification evidence, they may be unable to prove the original speeding offence.

However, you should not assume that the original allegation will automatically disappear. Other evidence, including witness accounts, admissions or clear footage, may establish who was driving.

Drivers facing the original speeding allegation can read our guide to challenging a speeding ticket in court.

The original offence and the separate failure-to-provide charge must be considered independently. A successful defence to one does not necessarily determine the outcome of another.