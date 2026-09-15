Grooming Gang Investigations Reopened: Your Questions Answered

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has confirmed that previously closed grooming gang cases are now being reopened as part of a nationwide review. Eight cases have already been sent back to police forces for reinvestigation. This is the first step in what is expected to be a large-scale reassessment of hundreds, potentially thousands, of cases.

Olliers Solicitors is nationally recognised as an outstanding criminal defence law firm – partnering legal brilliance with unmatched client care. We specialise in defending corporate and financial fraud, regulatory offences, serious crime, sexual offences, professional discipline and motoring offences. We have a formidable reputation for our pro-active approach to pre-charge engagement.

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What happened today (16.06.26)?

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has confirmed that previously closed grooming gang cases are now being reopened as part of a nationwide review. Eight cases have already been sent back to police forces for reinvestigation.

This is the first step in what is expected to be a large-scale reassessment of hundreds, potentially thousands, of cases.

What is Operation Beaconport?

Operation Beaconport is a national policing initiative launched to review historic investigations into child sexual exploitation.

It focuses on cases:

Between 1 January 2010 and 31 March 2025

Involving multiple suspects and multiple victims

Where no further action (NFA) was originally taken

By late 2025, 1,273 cases from 23 police forces had already been referred for review.

Why are these cases being reopened?

The review follows the Baroness Casey Audit on Group-Based Child Sexual Exploitation.

That report identified serious concerns, including in some cases victims were not properly heard or supported, lines of enquiry were not fully pursued and there were inconsistencies in how cases were handled.

The aim is to ensure that missed opportunities are now properly investigated.

Does reopening a case mean someone will definitely be charged?

No. Reopening a case does not mean charges will follow. For a charge to be brought, prosecutors must still apply the Full Code Test under the Code for Crown Prosecutors, which requires:

Sufficient evidence to provide a ‘realistic prospect of conviction’

A decision that prosecution is in the ‘public interest’

If the evidential stage is not met, the case cannot proceed, regardless of the seriousness of the allegations.

Why were these cases closed in the first place?

Many of these cases were previously closed after investigators and prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence to meet the charging standard, or further action was not justified under the Full Code Test

Importantly:

A decision to take no further action does not mean allegations were false – only that the legal threshold for prosecution was not met at the time.

What has changed now?

The current review is looking at whether:

Further evidence is now available

Investigations at the time missed key lines of enquiry

Cases should be reconsidered using current investigative standards

In some instances, earlier reviews identified what appeared to be human error or incomplete investigative practice.

What does this mean if you are contacted by the police?

If you are contacted in relation to a reopened grooming investigation, it is a serious development.

You may face:

A renewed police investigation

Requests for interview or further evidence

The possibility of a case being referred again to the CPS

Taking early legal advice is essential.

What is the pre-charge stage and why does it matter?

The pre-charge stage is the period before any formal charge is brought.

This is often the most important stage of a case.

Effective representation at this stage can:

Shape how evidence is presented

Identify weaknesses in the case

Influence whether a case proceeds at all

How do solicitors help in grooming gang investigations?

Specialist solicitors play a critical role in:

Advising clients during police interviews

Ensuring fair treatment and proper procedure

Challenging weak or incomplete evidence

Preparing pre-charge representations to the police and CPS

These cases are often complex, involving multiple allegations, historic evidence and large volumes of digital material

Does this affect people in Greater Manchester?

Yes. Greater Manchester has historically been one of the regions where group-based grooming investigations have been significant, and it is likely that some cases under review will involve this area.

Olliers has particular experience in:

https://www.olliers.com/services/grooming-gang-investigations/

What should you do if you are under investigation?

If you are under investigation or concerned about a historic allegation:

Do not ignore police contact

Seek specialist legal advice immediately

Avoid discussing the matter with others before taking advice

Early advice can significantly affect the outcome.

Why choose Olliers?

Olliers is an award-winning criminal defence firm with extensive experience in serious and sensitive cases.

Our team:

Represents clients in complex sexual offence investigations

investigations Advises at the earliest stages, including pre-charge

Handles high-profile and multi-defendant cases with discretion

Final Thoughts

The reopening of historic grooming gang investigations marks a significant shift in policing and prosecution policy.

It reflects:

A renewed focus on accountability and thorough investigation

A recognition that past decisions may need to be revisited

But the fundamental legal principles remain the same:

Cases must meet the evidential threshold

The process must remain fair and balanced

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.