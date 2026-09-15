9 Points On Your Licence: How To Avoid A Driving Ban

Reaching nine points on a driving licence places a motorist at risk of an automatic driving ban. Committing even a minor offence usually comes with three points on your licence, and under the ‘totting up’ system, accumulating 12 or more penalty points within a three-year period typically results in a minimum six-month ban. Most fixed penalty notices, such as those for speeding or using a mobile phone, carry at least three penalty points. Consequently, any subsequent offence usually triggers a court hearing rather than a fixed penalty offer, as the additional points reach the 12-point threshold.
More serious offences can come with more than three penalty points, which means that you may also be at risk of a ban even if you have fewer than nine points at the time an offence occurs. In either case, the police or the court will issue a Single Justice Procedure Notice to mark the start of a formal prosecution. At this stage, it is important to seek legal advice urgently.
Thankfully, there are defences you can raise to protect your driving licence, and legal strategies that could help you to keep your licence and stay on the road. Here, the expert motoring solicitors at JMW outline your legal options if you are alleged to have committed an offence while previous offences remain on your driver record.
What Happens if You Exceed Nine Penalty Points?
Penalty points remain active for totting-up purposes for three years from the date of the offence. For most drivers, the threshold for a driving disqualification is 12 points. If a driver reaches or exceeds this number within a three-year period, the Magistrates' Court must impose a ban of at least six months. The three-year period spans from the offence date of the first incident to the offence date of the latest incident, so even if the date of conviction or the date points were imposed is later, this will not act as a defence.
You will have the option to plead guilty and accept the points, or to defend yourself. It is important to note that attempting to defend yourself unsuccessfully can lead to stricter penalties than pleading guilty if you are convicted.
While points expire after three years from the date of the offence, they stay on a driving record for four years and drivers must usually declare them to insurance companies for five years. As such, an accident involving a driver with nine points will also affect future insurance costs.
Can you lose your driving licence for fewer than 12 points?
For some offences, the court will impose a driving disqualification alongside other penalties. For example, dangerous driving carries an immediate mandatory disqualification of at least 12 months, regardless of how many points you have. Driving without due care and attention can carry up to 9 penalty points by itself, and driving without insurance or speeding carry the risk of a disqualification in some cases.
Further, rules for new drivers are stricter in terms of how many points you can be given without an automatic ban. If a driver reaches six points within the first two years of passing their first driving test, the DVLA automatically revokes the licence. The individual must then reapply for a provisional licence and pass both theory and practical tests again. Some offences come with six points automatically, which can mean that a new driver faces the same risk even if they have no points on their licence already.
How to Avoid a Ban with Nine Points
If a new offence takes a driver to 12 points, the court must impose a minimum disqualification period of six months, although drivers can be disqualified for longer if the offence is more serious. However, there are several legal strategies that you may be able to rely on to maintain your licence and keep your car on the road.
An exceptional hardship argument
Presenting an exceptional hardship argument is the most common method to avoid a disqualification under the totting-up system. To succeed, you must prove to the Magistrates' Court that a ban would subject you or someone else to hardship that is "exceptional" rather than just the inconvenience that naturally comes as a consequence of losing your licence.
Circumstances the court considers include:
- Loss of employment: if losing a licence results in job loss that would affect your family or other innocent third parties.
- Impact on employees: if a business owner’s ban would lead to staff redundancies.
- Health and care: if the driver is the primary carer for a vulnerable person who relies on them for medical transport.
- Specialist roles: if a job requires a specific skill set that cannot be easily replaced, putting contracts or businesses at risk.
The court scrutinises these claims, and JMW can gather evidence on your behalf - such as employer letters, financial statements or medical reports - to give you the best chance of keeping your licence. If the court accepts the argument, you retain your licence despite the point total.
Challenging the motoring offence
It may be possible to challenge the offence you have been accused of, and prevent any points from being imposed. Successfully defending the latest charge removes the threat of a ban, but only in cases where there is strong evidence to support your defence.
JMW investigates:
- Procedural errors: If the police did not follow correct procedures or serve a Notice of Intended Prosecution within 14 days, this may serve in your defence.
- Evidence accuracy: Proof of faulty speeding equipment or that the vehicle involved was not yours can prevent the prosecution from moving forward.
- Legal definitions: For example, we may argue that driving did not fall below the standard expected of a competent and careful driver in cases of careless driving.
If you are in a position to defend your actions, JMW will advise you of the best approach and help you to mount your defence in any court proceedings that arise.
Speed awareness courses
The police may offer a speed awareness or driver retraining course for a minor offence. Completing a course prevents penalty points from being added to a licence.
The course is offered at police discretion, and only if the driver has not taken a similar course within the last three years. Courses are only available for minor offences, such as being slightly over the speed limit. If this is offered, taking the course is an effective way to remain at 9 points rather than hitting the 12-point limit.
What Happens When Defending Your Licence in Court?
Cases regarding totting-up disqualifications are heard in the Magistrates' Court. Defendants must usually attend in person, particularly when making an exceptional hardship argument.
The prosecution outlines the offence, after which your solicitor can present a defence. If arguing exceptional hardship, the defendant may need to give evidence under oath.
If the court imposes a disqualification, the period usually starts immediately. If the argument is successful, the driver remains on the road, but the 12 or more points stay on the licence for the remainder of their three-year validity. A successful exceptional hardship argument cannot be used again for the next three years.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]