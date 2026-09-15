9 Points On Your Licence: How To Avoid A Driving Ban

Can you lose your driving licence for fewer than 12 points?

For some offences, the court will impose a driving disqualification alongside other penalties. For example, dangerous driving carries an immediate mandatory disqualification of at least 12 months, regardless of how many points you have. Driving without due care and attention can carry up to 9 penalty points by itself, and driving without insurance or speeding carry the risk of a disqualification in some cases.

Further, rules for new drivers are stricter in terms of how many points you can be given without an automatic ban. If a driver reaches six points within the first two years of passing their first driving test, the DVLA automatically revokes the licence. The individual must then reapply for a provisional licence and pass both theory and practical tests again. Some offences come with six points automatically, which can mean that a new driver faces the same risk even if they have no points on their licence already.

How to Avoid a Ban with Nine Points

If a new offence takes a driver to 12 points, the court must impose a minimum disqualification period of six months, although drivers can be disqualified for longer if the offence is more serious. However, there are several legal strategies that you may be able to rely on to maintain your licence and keep your car on the road.

An exceptional hardship argument

Presenting an exceptional hardship argument is the most common method to avoid a disqualification under the totting-up system. To succeed, you must prove to the Magistrates' Court that a ban would subject you or someone else to hardship that is "exceptional" rather than just the inconvenience that naturally comes as a consequence of losing your licence.

Circumstances the court considers include:

Loss of employment: if losing a licence results in job loss that would affect your family or other innocent third parties.

Impact on employees: if a business owner’s ban would lead to staff redundancies.

Health and care: if the driver is the primary carer for a vulnerable person who relies on them for medical transport.

Specialist roles: if a job requires a specific skill set that cannot be easily replaced, putting contracts or businesses at risk.

The court scrutinises these claims, and JMW can gather evidence on your behalf - such as employer letters, financial statements or medical reports - to give you the best chance of keeping your licence. If the court accepts the argument, you retain your licence despite the point total.

Challenging the motoring offence

It may be possible to challenge the offence you have been accused of, and prevent any points from being imposed. Successfully defending the latest charge removes the threat of a ban, but only in cases where there is strong evidence to support your defence.

JMW investigates:

Procedural errors: If the police did not follow correct procedures or serve a Notice of Intended Prosecution within 14 days, this may serve in your defence.

Evidence accuracy: Proof of faulty speeding equipment or that the vehicle involved was not yours can prevent the prosecution from moving forward.

Legal definitions: For example, we may argue that driving did not fall below the standard expected of a competent and careful driver in cases of careless driving.

If you are in a position to defend your actions, JMW will advise you of the best approach and help you to mount your defence in any court proceedings that arise.

Speed awareness courses

The police may offer a speed awareness or driver retraining course for a minor offence. Completing a course prevents penalty points from being added to a licence.

The course is offered at police discretion, and only if the driver has not taken a similar course within the last three years. Courses are only available for minor offences, such as being slightly over the speed limit. If this is offered, taking the course is an effective way to remain at 9 points rather than hitting the 12-point limit.

What Happens When Defending Your Licence in Court?

Cases regarding totting-up disqualifications are heard in the Magistrates' Court. Defendants must usually attend in person, particularly when making an exceptional hardship argument.

The prosecution outlines the offence, after which your solicitor can present a defence. If arguing exceptional hardship, the defendant may need to give evidence under oath.

If the court imposes a disqualification, the period usually starts immediately. If the argument is successful, the driver remains on the road, but the 12 or more points stay on the licence for the remainder of their three-year validity. A successful exceptional hardship argument cannot be used again for the next three years.