Investigations That Build Trust

How defensible internal investigations strengthen speak-up culture, governance and accountability

Internal investigations sit at the center of modern whistleblowing and compliance programs. This five-part series explores what makes investigations defensible in practice, covering consistency and independence, remediation, measurement, and oversight. Together, these ps provide governance-focused insight for leaders, strengthening accountability and preparing for greater regulatory scrutiny.

Foundation of the series

Defensibility is the foundation of every credible investigation. Before consistency, remediation or culture can be evaluated, the process itself must withstand scrutiny. This p examines what makes an investigation defensible in practice and why that standard matters long after a case closes.

TL;DR

A defensible internal investigation is planned, independent, well-documented, and fair. Credibility depends not on speed or outcome, but on whether the process can withstand scrutiny from regulators, boards and employees over time.

Defensibility starts before the first interview

When organizations talk about internal investigations, the focus often falls on speed, outcomes, or compliance requirements. But when those investigations are later scrutinized by regulators, courts, boards, or employees, the question is rarely how fast they moved. It is whether the investigation itself can stand up to scrutiny.

Defensibility is what makes that possible.

A defensible internal investigation is one that is planned, independent, well-documented and fair. It reflects sound judgment at every stage and can be clearly explained long after the case is closed. It is not about achieving a particular result. It is about demonstrating that the process was credible, consistent and principled.

Planning sets the foundation

Defensibility begins at the moment an allegation is received.

Clear intake procedures, early scoping decisions, and documented rationale shape how an investigation will later be perceived. Leaders should be able to explain why an issue was investigated in a particular way, why certain steps were taken, and why others were not.

Scott Moritz, president of White Collar Forensic LLC and host of Fraud Eats Strategy, emphasizes that preparation and judgment are inseparable. Defensibility is not something that can be added after the fact.

Independence and objectivity are essential

Investigations lose credibility quickly when decision-making appears conflicted, inconsistent, or influenced by internal dynamics. Independence is not only about avoiding bias. It is about demonstrating fairness.

Organizations need clear criteria for who conducts investigations, how conflicts of interest are assessed, and when outside expertise is required.

Documentation demonstrates judgment

Documentation is one of the strongest indicators of a defensible investigation. Clear records show how decisions were made, how evidence was evaluated, and how conclusions were reached.

Documentation does not mean capturing everything. It means capturing enough to demonstrate thoughtful, consistent judgment.

Trust is built during the investigation

Trust in whistleblowing programs is shaped less by access to reporting channels and more by what happens after a report is made. Handling whistleblower information with care and preventing retaliation are central to defensibility.

Why defensibility matters now

Expectations around internal investigations continue to rise. Each year, the NAVEX Whistleblowing & Incident Management Benchmark Report and companion webinar provide context on how organizations handle reports and investigations in practice, offering insight into where defensibility is most often tested.

What comes next

Defensibility establishes credibility. Yet credibility cannot rest on inpidual judgment alone. Over time, investigations must reflect shared standards that ensure fairness and coherence across cases. The next p in this series examines the role of consistency in sustaining that credibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.