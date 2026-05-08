SFO Announces Deferred Prosecution Agreement With Ultra Electronics

The SFO has today announced its 13th deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with Ultra Electronics Holdings Ltd (formerly Plc) (Ultra) in relation to a failure to prevent bribery. The DPA was approved this afternoon by Mr Justice Hilliard, and follows some eight years after the investigation, which concerned the suspected payment of bribes in Algeria and Oman, was first opened. Under the DPA, Ultra will pay £10 million in penalties, along with £4.8 million in SFO investigative costs. The SFO has now drawn a line under its historic investigation, having confirmed today that it will not be pursuing individual prosecutions in connection with this case.

DPAs have been historically well-utilised by the agency but notably absent from the enforcement landscape in recent years. 12 DPAs were entered into by the SFO between 2014 (when the regime started) and July 2021, yielding £1.7bn in fines and disgorgement. Since this time however, their use has fallen away; Ultra marks the first DPA for the agency in almost five years.