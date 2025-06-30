Signed, Sealed, Prosecuted: The UK Post Office Scandal (Podcast)

Join hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw as they unravel one of the most shocking corruption scandals in modern British history – the UK Post Office Horizon debacle.

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

Join hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw as they unravel one of the most shocking corruption scandals in modern British history – the UK Post Office Horizon debacle. From a centuries-old institution to a catastrophic IT failure that led to the wrongful prosecution of over 900 subpostmasters, this episode dives deep into how systemic failure, blind institutional loyalty, and a flawed sense of virtue devastated lives. Prepare to be outraged by a cover-up that shattered lives and public trust for decades.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.