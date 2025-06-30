Signed, Sealed, Prosecuted: The UK Post Office Scandal (Podcast)

Join hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw as they unravel one of the most shocking corruption scandals in modern British history – the UK Post Office Horizon debacle. From a centuries-old institution to a catastrophic IT failure that led to the wrongful prosecution of over 900 subpostmasters, this episode dives deep into how systemic failure, blind institutional loyalty, and a flawed sense of virtue devastated lives. Prepare to be outraged by a cover-up that shattered lives and public trust for decades.
