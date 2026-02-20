Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 58: Monthly Update – January/February 2026

John Corrie’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Jonah Oliver.
You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:
- High Court rejects attempt by Noteholders to remove and replace Trustee against wishes of Issuer
- High Court finds UK broker did not breach contract by refusing to return funds to client subject to US sanctions
- High Court strikes out illegality defence premised on alleged breaches of US sanctions
- High Court applies "scope of duty" principle to limit damages claimed for breach of so-called Quincecare duty
- Court of Appeal recognises "onerous clause doctrine" where terms are incorporated by reference
- Supreme Court reshapes UK competition class actions landscape
- Government to legislate for enforceability of litigation funding agreements based on a share of damages
- Banking Litigation Yearbook and broader Disputes Yearbook for 2025
- 2026 Global FSR Outlook: The Human Element | Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer | Global law firm
