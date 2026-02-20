ARTICLE
20 February 2026

Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 58: Monthly Update – January/February 2026

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
John Corrie,Ceri Morgan, and Jonah Oliver
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
John Corrie’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Jonah Oliver.

You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of John Corrie
John Corrie
Photo of Ceri Morgan
Ceri Morgan
Person photo placeholder
Jonah Oliver
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More