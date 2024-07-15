ARTICLE
15 July 2024

Litigation Toolkit Launched To Help Navigate Disputes In England

Osborne Clarke

Osborne Clarke has released an English litigation toolkit for parties contemplating England as their dispute resolution jurisdiction. The toolkit outlines the High Court claim process, including timelines, costs, early settlement or case conclusion, evidence presentation, pre-judgment court assistance, appeals, judgment enforcement, and the benefits of choosing English law and jurisdiction
In case you missed it, Osborne Clarke has produced an English litigation toolkit aimed at parties considering choosing England as the jurisdiction to hear any disputes arising out of their contractual relationships. It sets out how a typical High Court claim is dealt with and covers: how long it takes, costs, settling or finishing your case early, proving your case, getting help from the court before judgment, appealing a decision, enforcing a judgment, and the particular advantages of English law and jurisdiction.

English Litigation Toolkit

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Peter Clough
Michelle Radom
