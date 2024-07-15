Litigation Toolkit Launched To Help Navigate Disputes In England

In case you missed it, Osborne Clarke has produced an English litigation toolkit aimed at parties considering choosing England as the jurisdiction to hear any disputes arising out of their contractual relationships. It sets out how a typical High Court claim is dealt with and covers: how long it takes, costs, settling or finishing your case early, proving your case, getting help from the court before judgment, appealing a decision, enforcing a judgment, and the particular advantages of English law and jurisdiction.

English Litigation Toolkit

