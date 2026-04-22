Can A Fashion Trade Mark Be Deemed Inherently Deceptive By Use Of A Year Within It? (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis of HGF analyze the Court of Justice of the European Union's decision in the Faure Le Page case, examining whether using the year 1717 in a trade mark wrongly suggests heritage and prestige that could constitute grounds for invalidity. The discussion explores the legal considerations around deceptive trade marks and the implications for French trade mark registrations incorporating historical dates.

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Overview:

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis of HGF discuss the recent decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Faure Le Page case which concerned the use of a year in a trade mark, 1717, and whether that wrongly imparted heritage and prestige on the trade mark which could be viewed as deceptive and a basis for invalidity for a series of French trade mark registrations.

Timestamps:

2:28 – Overview of the factual background to the Faure Le Page case

6:31 – Considerations addressed by the CJEU in this case

9:39 – Reference to other notable CJEU decisions in this field

11:10 – Final ruling of the CJEU in this case

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