ARTICLE
11 August 2025

Edwards v. Boohoo: Weaving Through The Challenges Of Unregistered Design Claims In Fast Fashion

FH
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Eleanor Craig-Fisher,Nessa Khandaker, and Clare Cornell
Earlier this year, independent designer Sonia Edwards brought a claim against fast-fashion giant Boohoo before the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC), alleging infringement of her unregistered design rights in several garments. This case spotlighted the inherent challenges of relying on unregistered design rights in the UK, particularly around establishing the subsistence of the right, its scope based on its degree of originality, and whether copying occurred rather than independent creation.

For insights on how to compile persuasive evidence, the strategic advantages of IPEC litigation, and practical steps on how to protect and commercialize IP in a fast-moving industry, find further details as published here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

