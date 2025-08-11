Requirement To Amend Description Referred To EPO Enlarged Board Of Appeal

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
The Board of Appeal (in T 697/22) has referred a number of
questions relating to the European Patent Office (EPO) requirement
that the applicant amend the description in line with the claims,
in pending referral G 1/25.
The first question which has been referred looks at whether, if
the claims of a European patent are amended during opposition, and
the amendment introduces an inconsistency between the amended
claims and the description of the patent, it is necessary to adapt
the description to the amended claims. A further question is
focused on whether the answer would be different if the claims of a
European patent application are amended during examination. This
referral may bring further clarity to applicants when navigating
such requirements during examination.
The Board of Appeal makes reference to the recent EPO Enlarged
Board of Appeal decision G1/24 - see our article on G 1/24 here. It will be interesting to see whether G
1/24 features in the Enlarged Board's reasoning when these
questions are considered.
Technical Board of Appeal 3.3.02 has by interlocutory decision T
697/22 referred the following questions to the Enlarged Board of
Appeal (referral pending under: G 1/25 -
"Hydroponics").