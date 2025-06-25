RTDs And Trade Marks: A Blend Of Innovation And Identity

The rise of RTDs is more than a shift in drinking habits - it's a fascinating case study in how brands build lasting impressions. As The Spirits Business explores, the growth in this space is powered by smart flavour choices, savvy packaging, and an eye on evolving consumer trends. But often overlooked is the quiet force that helps brands stand out: trade mark strategy.

In a fast-moving, competitive category, distinctiveness is a vital ingredient. The brands leading the RTD wave are those who don't just innovate in taste - they protect what makes them unique, from names and visuals to the stories behind them.

I was especially pleased to see Whitebox Cocktails featured — their approach to design, identity and IP is something I've had the chance to observe up close.

Big shoutout to Josh and the team — always impressive to see their creativity and clarity getting the recognition it deserves! Now if only time would speed up... I'm counting down the minutes until it's past 5 and I can crack open a Pocket Negroni!

Happy weekend everyone!

"Demand has been growing rapidly, but to really understand it, you have to look beyond the 'traditional' RTD category and consider anything that's essentially 'pour and drink'," says Josh Rennie, co-founder of Whitebox Cocktails. www.thespiritsbusiness.com/...

