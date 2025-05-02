ARTICLE
2 May 2025

Brand Security In A Modern World: Author Q&A - John Ferdinand

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
Headlines continue to highlight the growing threat of counterfeit activity - from Chanel's $4m lawsuit to the alarming FDA warning about counterfeit Ozempic injections, 2025 is proving no different.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
John Ferdinand
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1618826a.jpg

Headlines continue to highlight the growing threat of counterfeit activity - from Chanel's $4m lawsuit to the alarming FDA warning about counterfeit Ozempic injections, 2025 is proving no different.

Following the release of Marks & Clerk's brand protection eBook, Brand Security in a Modern World, late last year, author John Ferdinand dives into what defines a brand, and why and how it can be protected from counterfeit activity at every stage of its lifecycle.

Key takeaways from the discussion:

  • A brand can be a business's most valuable asset - it enables customer retention, attracts new business, and allows for product expansion based on built-up brand equity.
  • Brand distinctiveness is crucial for protection - invented names like "Pepsi" or "Kodak" are easier to protect than descriptive or generic terms.
  • Protection is critical at all stages of a brand lifecycle:
    • During brand creation (before any launch)
    • At product launch
    • During brand expansion into new territories or product categories
    • When defending market position
  • Comprehensive protection covers multiple elements - consider protecting your brand name, logo, product shape, packaging design, and other distinctive features.
  • Early protection is essential - addressing brand protection as early as possible in the lifecycle helps prevent costly problems later.

John will be joining members of Marks & Clerk's UK, European, Canadian, Greater China and Asia Pacific teams at the INTA 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego, California from 17-21 May.

... the sooner you can start considering brand protection strategy and getting protection in place, the easier it will be for you to successfully prevent third parties from copying your brand.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Ferdinand
John Ferdinand
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More