Brand Security In A Modern World: Author Q&A - John Ferdinand

Headlines continue to highlight the growing threat of counterfeit activity - from Chanel's $4m lawsuit to the alarming FDA warning about counterfeit Ozempic injections, 2025 is proving no different.

Following the release of Marks & Clerk's brand protection eBook, Brand Security in a Modern World, late last year, author John Ferdinand dives into what defines a brand, and why and how it can be protected from counterfeit activity at every stage of its lifecycle.



Key takeaways from the discussion:

A brand can be a business's most valuable asset - it enables customer retention, attracts new business, and allows for product expansion based on built-up brand equity.

Brand distinctiveness is crucial for protection - invented names like "Pepsi" or "Kodak" are easier to protect than descriptive or generic terms.

Protection is critical at all stages of a brand lifecycle : During brand creation (before any launch) At product launch During brand expansion into new territories or product categories When defending market position

Comprehensive protection covers multiple elements - consider protecting your brand name, logo, product shape, packaging design, and other distinctive features.

Early protection is essential - addressing brand protection as early as possible in the lifecycle helps prevent costly problems later.

John will be joining members of Marks & Clerk's UK, European, Canadian, Greater China and Asia Pacific teams at the INTA 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego, California from 17-21 May.

... the sooner you can start considering brand protection strategy and getting protection in place, the easier it will be for you to successfully prevent third parties from copying your brand.

