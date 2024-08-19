Can Copying Be Good?

The article discusses the impact of imitation products on brand strength, particularly in fashion and politics. Established brands may benefit from such copying, as it enhances desirability, but emerging businesses should prioritize strong IP protection to safeguard their uniqueness.

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This article caught my eye this morning because I am fascinated by the zeitgeist of meme culture and its influence in this online, connected world.

Upon reading, my mind snagged on the comments discussing the “spin-off" merchandise being sold through unofficial channels.

In regard to election campaign merchandise, the selling of copy-cat products is deemed to be beneficial. The party line being that:

It further spreads support for the campaign.

It allows other businesses (the voters) to benefit.

This mindset echoes that which has at times been attributed to some of the largest fashion houses.

Gucci, amongst their sordid history, allegedly turned a blind eye to, if not actively encouraged, the production of imitation products. The rationale was simple - it underlined the significance and desirability of the brand. On the same wavelength, Coco Chanel famously made comments suggesting that being copied is an inevitable indicator of success, and took pleasure in seeing her designs imitated (although not outright copied).

It can be well understood that this acceptance of imitation may increase the power and prevalence of a brand. And in the land of luxury goods, is unlikely to result in a reduction in sales due to the price gap.

On the other hand, this strategy of accepting copying, imitation, “spin-off”, etc. is clearly not useful for businesses starting out, making a name for themselves and establishing their reputation. Such businesses may be wise to establish a broader ring-fence around their unique products, where possible.

These differences in approach are why it is imperative for each business to have a good understanding of the Intellectual Property tools available to them, and a clear view of how to wield these appropriately to support their goals.

IP strategy and protection is the core of what we do at Marks & Clerk. If you are seeking advice, please reach out.

There's no harm in smaller businesses like Etsy sellers getting in on the action, Arnell says. It's another form of positive engagement. “The merch spin-offs are a bit like memes — ways for creators to connect with audiences, express creativity and a point of view,” she says. “If they can make some money from it as well, that's a win-win.”

www.voguebusiness.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.