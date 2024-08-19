How Cool Is This Can?

I find it difficult to fully understand consumer interest in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category, which is predicted to rise by 12% and reach US$40 billion by 2027 across 10 key markets*.

Whilst I have seen some super cute mini-can designs (e.g. Whitebox cocktails) and get the appeal towards "on the go" or picnic drinks - particularly for students - I've always wondered how you can enjoy a somewhat warm cocktail that may have travelled in your bag for while.

That's why I was impressed to read about deltaH Innovations' self-cooling can concept: a mechanism that can be activated through the touch of a button at the bottom of the can (which, in addition, is fully recyclable!). Video here.

The product seems to be named (I don't think it has reached market yet?) "COOL CAN". While we should all get the pun, I wonder if Intellectual Property Offices around the world will see the mark as a playful coined term or if they will simply find it descriptive and reject it. As least the UKIPO has accepted it (UK00004057991) and it's been published. It may take the EUIPO a bit of convincing as they can be trickier with absolute ground refusals... only time will tell!

*Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, the UK and the US - source: IWSR Drinks Market Analysis

Consumers can press the bottom of the can to have their drink cooled in under two minutes, with a snowflake image appearing once the desired temperature is reached.

Delta H surveyed 100 students at Nottingham Trent university and found that 81% would choose a self-cooling can over a normal can when intending to drink on the go, while 73% would pay more if it meant having a cold drink.

The technology can also be used in other forms of drinks packaging, including pouches, cartons and bottles, which Delta H Innovations hopes to sell to other businesses.

www.thespiritsbusiness.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.