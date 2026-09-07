In Conversation With Tobias Ellwood (Video)

Former soldier and MP Tobias Ellwood examines the fragmentation of the international order and draws parallels with the pre-World War II era, exploring how authoritarianism, Western isolationism, and emerging technologies are reshaping global conflict. The discussion addresses the critical importance of strong leadership, international alliances, and defending the rules-based international system to prevent a more divided and dangerous future.

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In conversation with Tobias Ellwood

In our latest ‘In conversation with’ session, the Mishcon Academy were joined by Tobias Ellwood, former Soldier and MP, and author of Ten Steps to Prevent World War 3.

In a thought-provoking discussion, Tobias explored the growing fragmentation of the international order, drawing parallels with the years preceding the Second World War and considering how authoritarianism, Western isolationism and new technologies are reshaping global conflict. He also reflected on the importance of strong leadership, international alliances and defending the rules-based international system.

The session gave us the chance to hear an informed and timely perspective on global security, Britain’s role in the world and the steps needed to prevent a more divided and dangerous future.

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