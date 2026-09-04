Budget Tracker (2026)

The Chancellor of the Exchequer faces the formidable challenge of delivering his first Budget amid economic headwinds, geopolitical instability, and a wave of ambitious government promises. With GDP growth forecast at just 1.1%, inflation at 3.4%, and public sector net borrowing exceeding £115 billion, can he balance fiscal responsibility with pledges to avoid raising Income Tax, National Insurance, or VAT while funding increased defence spending and social care reforms?

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Tax Measures Speculated to be Included in Autumn Budget 2026

53 days to budget

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rt Hon John Healey MP, will deliver his first Budget on Wednesday 28 October 2026.

The Chancellor inherits all of the economic challenges and geopolitical instability that his predecessor faced, but he has taken charge of HM Treasury alongside a wave of promises from the new Prime Minister to bring "new hope", give people and businesses "a little breathing space", devolve spending power to the regions, address the crisis in social care, materially increase defence spending … and "stick well within [Rachel Reeves'] fiscal rules" and honour the Labour government's 2024 Manifesto pledge to "not increase National Insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of Income Tax, or VAT": still the three largest revenue-raising levers available. Can he meet all expectations, please everyone, and balance the books? Budget 2026 could be a blockbuster.

HM Treasury and Office for National Statistics data (July 2026) illustrates the scale of his task:

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth (forecast average):

(forecast average): 1.1% in 2026; and

in 2026; and

Remaining flat at 1.0% in 2027





Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation (forecast average):

(forecast average): 3.4% in 2026; and

in 2026; and

Falling to 2.3% in 2027





Public Sector Net Borrowing (forecast total public spending in excess of total government receipts):

(forecast total public spending in excess of total government receipts): £115.5bn (3.6% of GDP) in 2026/27;

(3.6% of GDP) in 2026/27;

Falling to £96.5bn (2.9% of GDP) in 2027/28; and



Down from £128.0bn (4.2% of GDP) in 2025/26.



Debt interest payable in June 2026 alone was £11.8bn.





Public Sector Net Debt (forecast total amount that the government owes):

(forecast total amount that the government owes): £2,989.9bn (at the end of June 2026) or 94.8% of GDP;

(at the end of June 2026) or 94.8% of GDP;

Rising to 95.7% of GDP in 2027/28; and



Up from 93.7% of GDP in 2025/26.

This page tracks the most prominent proposals that have been the subject of speculation, across the main business sectors and tax types, since the Rt Hon Andy Burnham MP became Prime Minister on 20 July 2026.

For more Travers Smith Tax analysis on the Labour government's first budget, see Autumn Budget 2024, and on it's second, see Autumn Budget 2025. To read more about the Labour government's Manifesto commitments, see our 2024 UK General Election Manifestos page.

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