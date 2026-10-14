Investing In Infrastructure: When Public Policy Meets Private Capital

Governments across the UK and Europe have announced infrastructure programmes they cannot fund alone. The UK’s £725bn ten-year pipeline, the EU’s €800bn NextGenerationEU programme, and a succession of national energy and digital strategies all point in the same direction: public ambition, private delivery.1 For investors, the question is not whether these commitments exist – it is whether the policy framework behind them is investable.

What investors need from the policy environment

Private capital deploys over long horizons, which means it needs three things from government:

a reliable consenting timetable;

clear routes to grid or network access; and

public risk-sharing that absorbs early-stage development exposure without crowding out private returns at maturity.

The UK has moved further than most European markets on all three. The Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025 streamlined consultation and legal challenge for nationally significant projects. New regulations bring large grid-connected assets into the national consenting process, removing them from local authority determination where they often stalled. A connections accelerator is clearing speculative applications out of the grid queue.2 And Great British Energy is designed to take planning and grid connection risk on the 15 GW of generation targeted by 2030 – bringing projects to market ready for private capital to finance and build, rather than asking sponsors to carry that pre-development exposure themselves.3

The £43.7bn of private clean energy investment announced since July 2024 suggests this transparency is having an effect.4

The direction of travel is clear: the emphasis is shifting from subsidy towards regulatory reform. That is broadly what private capital has been asking for.

The regulatory overlay: the transactional challenge

For all this progress, a single infrastructure transaction can still trigger multiple concurrent regulatory workstreams, each with its own thresholds, timelines, and clearing authorities. The challenge for sponsors and their advisers is less any one regime in isolation than how they interact.

Regime What it catches Impact on the transaction Merger control Transactions giving rise to a change of control which meet certain turnover or share of supply thresholds UK and EU regimes may apply simultaneously on cross-border deals, each with separate notification and review timetables and requirements. NSI Act screening Energy, transport, comms, data infrastructure, defence-related assets Adds 30 working days from notification. Complex cases extend well beyond. Mandatory notification – cannot close without clearance. Similar regimes apply across the EU. CNI designation Data centres, digital and communications assets Ongoing security obligations post-completion. Restricts certain foreign ownership structures and exit routes. Adds cost and due diligence at acquisition. Subsidy control Any transaction benefiting from state support UK and EU regimes may apply simultaneously on cross-border deals, each with separate notification and review requirements.

The practical consequence is that these regimes must be managed as part of the deal, not after it. A data centre acquisition, for example, can require NSI clearance, CNI compliance planning, and subsidy control analysis if any public co-investment is involved – all running in parallel with the commercial negotiation. In our experience, integrating these workstreams into the transaction timetable from the outset reduces overall deal risk and avoids the need to renegotiate positions late in the process. For M&A investment professionals, this is not a new discipline – it is an extension of the coordinated, multi-workstream execution that any complex acquisition demands.

Data protection and data regulation

Data and cyber regulation add a further layer to digital infrastructure transactions – particularly data centres, fibre networks, smart metering and connected transport. UK GDPR and EU GDPR remain closely related but are diverging on international transfers and adequacy, creating structuring and compliance issues around data processing agreements and transfer mechanisms. The EU Data Act introduces data access and portability obligations for certain IoT-enabled assets, as well as switching and interoperability requirements for data processing services (which may affect data centre operators offering managed or cloud services). The NIS2 Directive (and its expected UK equivalent under the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill) significantly expands cyber security obligations for energy, transport and digital infrastructure operators. Where assets serve financial services clients, DORA may impose further ICT risk management requirements. For data-intensive infrastructure, these regimes are no longer back-office compliance matters – they can affect valuation, contract terms, supply chain, and post-completion integration risk. Geopolitical volatility makes certainty more valuable.

Lifecycle complexity: PFI and the handback horizon

PFI handback is another issue relating to infrastructure’s lifecycle complexity. Much of the UK’s existing operational infrastructure - hospitals, schools, roads and custodial facilities - was delivered under PFI and PPP contracts. The bulk of PFI contract expiries will occur over the next 15 years, with half of existing contracts due to expire within the next decade. The earliest PFI contracts are starting to expire, making end-of-life execution an increasingly live issue across the sector.

The same skills required at the development stage - planning, interface management and multi-party negotiation - apply at handback. The focus is principally on the condition in which assets must be returned and the contractual and concession terms governing that process. These obligations operate through the special purpose vehicles or project companies that sit between public authorities and the equity investors, lenders and service providers involved in a project. The project company is the central contracting entity through which handback obligations must be delivered, but its status as a shell company with limited assets can itself create enforcement and execution risk as the project approaches expiry.

The contract therefore remains the product: its handback provisions determine what must be delivered, in what condition, and how responsibility and risk are allocated as the asset changes hands. Those provisions are not uniform and can sometimes be poorly drafted, with insufficient detail on how assets should be inspected, the condition they must meet, the works required to achieve that condition, and how compliance is to be demonstrated. This can create uncertainty and disputes at precisely the point when the parties have the least time and contractual flexibility in which to resolve them.

Public authorities, equity holders, lenders and purchasers of distressed or near-expiry positions may therefore need to address questions around asset condition, deferred maintenance, lifecycle obligations, concession terms and the allocation of risk between the parties. Where a project is being restructured or extended, there may also be procurement considerations, including whether proposed changes can be accommodated within the existing contractual and procurement framework or could require an entirely new process or contract.

Handback is also only one part of the end-of-concession challenge. Alongside the physical return of the asset, public authorities must plan for service transition: how maintenance and other operational services will be provided after expiry, and how responsibility, personnel, contracts, systems and operational knowledge will transfer. Asset handback and service transition are therefore linked challenges rather than discrete end-of-term events.

Disputes over asset condition and lifecycle obligations form part of this broader advisory challenge, often requiring transactional, restructuring, procurement and disputes input across the parties involved. As the PFI portfolio moves into its expiry phase, handback is therefore becoming a further test of the structuring, risk allocation and execution skills that determine value throughout the infrastructure lifecycle.

Looking ahead

The direction of policy – in the UK and increasingly across Europe – is favourable for private infrastructure capital. But favourable policy does not eliminate complexity – in many cases, it simply relocates it. The shift from subsidy to regulatory reform means that the advisory challenge has moved from “can we get government money?” to “can we navigate a number of concurrent regulatory regimes, keep to timetable, and structure across jurisdictions without the deal failing?”

For investment professionals, three points stand out:

The sponsors who move fastest will be those who can model and manage the full regulatory overlay from day one, rather than discovering it in stages.

UK and EU regimes increasingly diverge, while holding jurisdiction and treaty access can materially affect the tax efficiency of cash flows. For investors deploying across both, that divergence is a structuring problem, not just a compliance one.

Merger control, NSI Act screening, planning, security, and subsidy control interact – and the interaction is where risk and delay can accumulate.

Read our report, "Investing in infrastructure: Private capital's opportunity", and explore the full investing in infrastructure article series on our dedicated hub page: Investing in infrastructure.

Footnotes

1. HM Treasury and National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA), “UK Infrastructure: A 10 Year Strategy,” June 2025; European Commission, “Recovery Plan for Europe – NextGenerationEU.”, 2026.

2. UK Government, “Government to Tackle Speculative Demand Grid Connection Requests,” Press Release, March 2026.

3. Great British Energy, “Strategic Plan 2025,” December 2025.