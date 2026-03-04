UK Space Agency Announces New Co-director

Yesterday, it was announced that Rebecca Evernden has been appointed as Director of the new UK Space Agency, succeeding Paul Bate.

Rebecca brings ten years of space sector experience across the UK Space Agency, DSIT (Department for Science, Innovation and Technology) and its predecessor department. She brings a wealth of experience to the agency, including past work to lead legislation enabling UK launch, serving as a Trustee of the National Space Centre, establishing the Space Directorate in DSIT, and developing the first National Space Strategy with the Ministry Of Defence.

Next week, the UK Space Agency will launch a recruitment campaign for a jobshare partner for Rebecca, open to external applicants and civil servants.

Meanwhile, Deputy CEOs Annelies Look and Chris White-Horne have decided to leave the civil service in the summer of 2026 to pursue new opportunities; Annelies and Chris have helped lead the DSIT Space Directorate in addition to their UKSA role. In their remaining months, Annelies will continue to work with the agency to deliver key programmes, including establishment of the vital delivery functions of the new Agency, and Chris will focus on UK launch and support for high-potential space companies through the Industrial Strategy.

We at Marks & Clerk are keen supporters of space technologies at this transformative time for the UK space industry, and we heartily congratulate Rebecca on her new appointment. We look forward to hearing further news as she leads the Agency into an exciting new chapter.

“I'm immensely proud to have been appointed the Director of the UK Space Agency and excited to lead such a talented group of colleagues covering strategy, policy and delivery. Space has never been more important to the UK's economy and security, and the new UK Space Agency will play a vital role, working across the whole of government, in setting national direction and leading the delivery of world class science and innovation programmes.” Rebecca Evernden, Director of the new UK Space Agency. www.linkedin.com/...

