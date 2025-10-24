Online Safety Act In Action: Ofcom Targets Platforms Failing To Block Child Abuse Material

The UK's communications regulator, Ofcom, has taken further enforcement action under the Online Safety Act (OSA), showing how it plans to respond to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and impose financial penalties on non-compliant service providers.

Online services strengthen safeguards following enforcement

Since the first OSA Codes became enforceable in March 2025, Ofcom has launched some enforcement programmes and investigations into online platforms and apps.

In one of them, two major file-sharing services came under scrutiny amid concerns that the platforms were being used to share illegal content. Following engagement with Ofcom, both services have since introduced automated hash-matching technology designed to detect and remove abusive material before it can be distributed.

Ofcom has also demonstrated that it will take action against companies that ignore lawful information requests. The platform 4chan, for example, has been fined £20,000 for failing to submit its illegal harms risk assessment and financial information as required under the OSA. A further £100 daily penalty will accrue until the requested data is provided, for up to 60 days.

Services Restricting UK Access Under Regulatory Pressure

Some online operators have opted to block UK access rather than comply with the OSA, restricting users from UK IP addresses following Ofcom's investigations. While this approach may reduce the risk of harmful or illegal material reaching UK audiences, Ofcom confirmed that these services remain under active monitoring. The regulator may reopen cases if the access restrictions are lifted or found to be ineffective.

