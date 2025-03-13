Webinar: Regulations For Artificial Intelligence To Be Expected In UK And EU

The UK is on the verge of introducing its first AI legislation, prioritizing AI safety with a strong focus on "frontier models." At the same time, the EU AI Act, effective from August 2024, is poised to significantly impact AI developers and users, including UK-based businesses providing AI systems to EU customers. These parallel developments underscore the growing importance of regulatory compliance for organizations operating in this space.

This webinar will provide an in-depth exploration of the anticipated UK AI regulations and their interplay with existing data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR. We'll also provide you with insights on how the EU AI Act affects UK businesses and discuss practical strategies to navigate the regulatory landscape. By joining, you'll gain a clear understanding of the UK's approach to AI governance, the critical data protection challenges posed by AI technologies, and actionable insights to help your organization stay compliant and competitive.

Key Takeaways:

- Gain a comprehensive overview of the upcoming UK AI regulations and their focus areas.

- Understand the implications of the EU AI Act for UK businesses offering AI systems to EU users.

- Learn how AI intersects with key data protection laws, including the UK GDPR.

- Explore practical solutions for compliance and accountability in AI deployment.



Whether you're a business leader, data protection officer, or legal professional, this session will equip you with the tools and knowledge to prepare for the future of AI governance in the UK and EU. Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in navigating AI regulation and data protection challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.