New UK CRS Rules: Registration Now Required For UK Investment Managers By 31 December 2025

Summary

The International Tax Compliance (Amendment) Regulations 2025 (2025 Regulations) introduce a mandatory HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) registration requirement for UK investment managers and other financial institutions under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

All UK investment managers must register with HMRC by 31 December 2025, even if they have no reportable "financial accounts." UK investment managers include fund managers authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), portfolio managers, alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs) and other entities managing investments on a discretionary basis.

The change increases HMRC oversight but does not add annual reporting where there are no reportable accounts. A new penalty framework applies for failure to register and other compliance breaches. The 2025 Regulations also adopt selected optional CRS clarifications and extend certain due diligence timelines.

What has changed?

The 2025 Regulations implement the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) 2023 CRS update and align with the Crypto‑Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The key practical changes for UK investment managers include:

mandatory HMRC registration.

no new reporting where there is nothing to report.

reformed penalty regime.

CRS interpretation and optional text.

timing updates.

gross proceeds election.

Who is affected?

Most UK investment managers (including FCA‑authorised managers) are reporting financial institutions for CRS and must now register, even if they do not hold reportable accounts at manager level. Certain specified non‑reporting financial institutions also have a one‑off registration obligation. UK groups should confirm CRS status for each UK entity, not just the manager.

Key dates and compliance steps

The 2025 Regulations are in force from 16 July 2025. Core operational impacts apply from 1 January 2026, but the registration deadline is earlier.

Registration deadline.

Gross proceeds election.

Practical implications for UK investment managers

For most UK investment managers, the immediate task is administrative, which is to complete the one‑off HMRC registration. Managers without reportable accounts will generally have no annual CRS return to file. In practice, managers should:

confirm CRS classification for each UK group entity and identify in‑scope entities.

register all in‑scope UK entities by 31 December 2025.

consider whether a gross proceeds election under CRS is desirable where CARF reporting applies.

Penalties and enforcement

Penalties now apply for failure to register, inadequate due diligence (including failure to obtain valid self‑certifications), record‑keeping breaches and late/inaccurate returns, with daily penalties for ongoing noncompliance. "Reasonable excuse" safeguards apply and duplicative penalties for the same act or omission are barred. HMRC has increased engagement with managers on historic compliance and may query lack of prior reporting.

Interaction with CARF and FATCA

UK CRS is aligned with CARF; the gross proceeds election enables coordinated reporting across regimes. The UK FATCA agreement is updated, and managers must continue to obtain and retain valid FATCA self‑certifications where applicable.

*James Wells, a trainee in our London office, contributed to this advisory.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.