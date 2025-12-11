Budget 2025 – Our Briefing On The Principal Measures

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Julie Farley’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
in United Kingdom
with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Retail & Leisure industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
within Tax, Transport and Environment topic(s)
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, has delivered
the Autumn Budget 2025.
For businesses, the measures of most interest include changes to
business rates, the rates of capital allowances, the capital gains
reorganisation anti-avoidance legislation, and the transfer
pricing, permanent establishment and Diverted Profits Tax
provisions.
For new companies listing on a UK regulated market, there will
be relief from the 0.5% Stamp Duty Reserve Tax (SDRT) charge on
transfers of securities for a three-year period from November
2025.
Our tax team's briefing on the principal measures can be
found here. A link to the Government's
Autumn Budget 2025 website and full Government documentation can be
found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.