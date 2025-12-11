ARTICLE
11 December 2025

Budget 2025 – Our Briefing On The Principal Measures

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

For businesses, the measures of most interest include changes to business rates, the rates of capital allowances, the capital gains reorganisation anti-avoidance legislation...
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, has delivered the Autumn Budget 2025.

For businesses, the measures of most interest include changes to business rates, the rates of capital allowances, the capital gains reorganisation anti-avoidance legislation, and the transfer pricing, permanent establishment and Diverted Profits Tax provisions.

For new companies listing on a UK regulated market, there will be relief from the 0.5% Stamp Duty Reserve Tax (SDRT) charge on transfers of securities for a three-year period from November 2025.

Our tax team's briefing on the principal measures can be found here. A link to the Government's Autumn Budget 2025 website and full Government documentation can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

