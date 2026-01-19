New Year Tax Checklist For Private Capital Managers

New US rules for certain foreign government investors In December, the IRS issued both final and proposed regulations under Section 892 of the Internal Revenue Code. That section exempts certain foreign government investors (892 Investors) from US tax but, broadly, does not apply to commercial activity. Among other provisions, the final regulations finalize and clarify a "qualified partnership interest exception" (previously referred to as the "limited partner exception"), which provides a safe harbour from the attribution of commercial activity for a partnership investment by an 892 Investor that has limited liability, lacks authority to bind or act on behalf of the partnership, does not control the partnership and has no rights to participate in the management and conduct of the partnership's business. Among other provisions, the proposed regulations provide guidance on when the acquisition of debt is treated as investment (and not commercial activity), including two safe harbours (for registered offerings and qualified secondary market acquisitions) and a facts and circumstances test. It is noteworthy that the proposed regulations view the commercial activity standard for lending activity as broader than that typically applied in the context of determining whether lending activity gives rise to a US trade or business. These rules are relevant for 892 Investors that invest in the US, as these rules relate to the exemption under Section 892. The qualified partnership interest exception provides comfort that many passive investments in investment funds will not constitute a commercial activity. The proposed regulations (which aren't effective until finalized) would provide a potentially broader framework for when debt investments give rise to commercial activity, and 892 Investors may start to take these proposed rules into account when making investments.

Irish dividend withholding tax exemption for Irish investment limited partnerships (ILPs) and equivalent EU funds Ireland has introduced an exemption from dividend withholding tax for distributions (made on or after 1 January 2026) to ILPs and equivalent EU partnership funds where the distributing entity is a 51% subsidiary of the ILP or equivalent fund. The application of Irish dividend withholding tax on payments by an Irish company to a partnership has been a barrier to the growth of Ireland as a private equity jurisdiction. The resolution of this issue is anticipated to facilitate the growth of Ireland as a holding company jurisdiction for private assets and the use of ILPs as fund vehicles. It will now be possible to utilise an Irish investment limited partnership and an Irish based holding company for private equity transactions.

Relaxation of Irish anti-reverse hybrid rules Ireland has, from 2026, relaxed its anti-reverse hybrid rules for partnerships which qualify as collective investment schemes (CISs) by making the diversification requirement (to qualify as such a scheme) easier to satisfy. Under the new rules a CIS can now invest up to 20% of their funds in a single issuer (up from 10%) and a look through can apply in cases where a partnership holds investments through a 95% subsidiary. This change is an effort to simplify rules for investment managers utilising Irish partnership in private assets structures.

Reform of UK's permanent establishment (PE) definition and investment manager exemption (IME) The concept of PE is important because having a PE can bring non-resident traders within the UK tax net on their profits (deriving from the establishment). The UK rules relating to PEs are set to be amended so that, broadly, they are in line with the position set out in the current version of the OECD's model double tax treaty. This includes widening the definition of PE itself, thereby potentially making more non-UK residents subject to UK tax. UK private capital managers typically take care to ensure that they do not constitute a PE of their overseas clients, and, helpfully, the UK rules contain a specific exemption, the IME, designed to prevent that from occurring. In welcome news, as part of the PE reform package, the IME is being updated, with the bulk of the changes designed to make it more accessible for private capital managers. Although the implementing legislation has not been enacted, when it is, the changes will have effect for chargeable periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026. The current IME is not always applicable, and so managers often structure their affairs so as to fall outside of the basic PE definition (without having to rely on the IME), for example, by entering into advisory rather than discretionary management arrangements. However, the upcoming reforms to the PE definition will make it harder for managers to do this, as the definition is to include persons who habitually play the principal role leading to the conclusion of contracts by the non-resident (and not just, as currently, those who actually have signing authority) – potentially encompassing some advisory arrangements. This will make the IME more important, and its expansion is therefore welcome. Notably, the Government has not said that it will seek to amend the PE definition in the UK's existing double tax treaties (DTTs). This is typically a narrower definition, in line with the current domestic legislation. The effect of this is that even though the UK's domestic PE definition is to be widened, taxpayers resident in jurisdictions with existing DTTs are likely to be entitled to relief on their UK trading profits provided they do not have a UK PE within the narrow definition. For private capital managers with UK operations, the PE and IME reforms will be something to bear in mind at their next fundraise.

Increased German tax authority focus on manager "permanent establishment" (PE) status The German tax authorities are increasingly arguing that non-German managers and advisors with a link to Germany (such as an office, personnel and/or subsidiaries), constitute German PEs of their non-German fund clients – potentially bringing those clients within the German tax net. For German tax purposes, a PE includes the place where day-to-day management decisions of some importance are regularly determined. For a fund partnership, this may include the premises of its AIFM. Advisors without decision-making powers may also be in scope if the fund's management (potentially through the AIFM) continuously monitors their activities at the advisor's premises, thereby establishing de facto control over those premises. This has been held to be the case, for example, where there is personal identity between the management of the fund/AIFM and the advisor. The increased scrutiny of German emanations of foreign fund managers and advisors means that tax audits are intensifying, with authorities testing new arguments to assert German PE exposure (sometimes beyond clear statutory support). Unexpected German PE findings can trigger German tax exposure, compliance burdens, and potential double taxation conflicts. Structures involving German offices, personnel and/or subsidiaries require careful monitoring, contractual clarity, and early tax risk assessment to avoid unwelcome surprises.

Introduction of 10% threshold for German PFIC rules Holdings in German law PFICs can generate adverse tax consequences, in particular, for German resident investors. A PFIC is, broadly, a non-German company that (i) derives passive income (in particular, interest income and so-called "free-float dividends") which is not taxed at a rate of at least 15%; and (ii) in which a German investor – directly or indirectly (e.g., through a fund) – holds a "controlling" interest. Previously, even holdings of less than 1% sufficed under certain conditions. In practice, the application of the German PFIC rules was particularly problematic in cases of very small minority holdings. Determining the applicability of the rules requires detailed information which a German investor - often a minority participant - may be unable to obtain. To address this issue, a bill was enacted on 22 December 2025 providing that the rules will only apply if a German investor, alone or together with related parties, holds directly or indirectly at least 10% of the shares in the PFIC. The enacted changes apply retroactively to July 2021 with respect to the relevant German PFIC rules amendments. The introduction of a 10% threshold significantly eases the application of the German PFIC rules, particularly in the context of investments by German investors in AIFs. However, practical issues remain. Even a 10% German investor in an AIF will typically not be able to influence the AIF's investment decisions, making the continued application of the rules in such cases appear excessive. The persistent lack of access to detailed information further complicates compliance. Pending historical cases dating back to 2021 should be reviewed for potential amendments in light of the new 10% threshold.