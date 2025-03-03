Search And Seizure

What is the issue?

The number of civil investigations opened by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs' (HMRC's) Offshore Corporate and Wealthy team more than doubled between 2021/2022 and 2022/2023, rising from 284 to 627 respectively.1

What does it mean for me?

The number of Crown Prosecution Service decisions to bring criminal charges rose 80 per cent over the same period, going from 46 to 83.2

What can I take away?

HMRC has extensive powers to support this increasingly aggressive approach taken to noncompliance.

Should His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) decide to start a criminal investigation, the powers already available to its authorised officers are expansive.

Search warrants

It is not just the police who can carry out 'dawn raids'. HMRC too, with a warrant granted by a magistrates' court, can enter one's property unannounced, often early in the morning, to collect evidence to further an investigation into HMRC-related offences. During the search, HMRC can seize any material to which the warrant relates. Although HMRC cannot use certain documents (those protected by legal professional privilege, for example), it can take months for an independent barrister to determine which of the material seized falls within that limited category. It may be possible to challenge the legality of the search warrant itself, and so the retention and/or use of any documents seized by HMRC, or to argue that the seized material falls outside the scope of the warrant.

Orders and notices

Production orders and disclosure orders/notices are useful instruments in HMRC's toolkit as they grant HMRC the ability, when conducting investigations into particular offences, to compel those subject to the order or notice (often third parties such as banking staff or accountants) to provide specified material and/or information, including by answering questions relevant to the investigation in an interview with HMRC. Compliance with such orders is compulsory and non-compliance is an offence punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment. HMRC must apply for a production order in the Crown Court. Representations can be made at that hearing on behalf of the individual or company to argue that the proposed terms of the order are too broad in scope. Moreover, the individual or company which is required to produce material and/or information in response to the production order or disclosure order/notice is often given only seven days to comply. It may be possible to negotiate with HMRC to extend time for compliance where that task is particularly onerous.

Arrest

HMRC's powers of arrest may only be used in relation to HMRC-related offences and in circumstances where the authorised officer has reasonable grounds for believing that it is necessary to arrest the person in question. The consequences of doing so can be far-reaching, for example, the US will often reject visa applications from persons who have been arrested. In addition, HMRC can search suspects and premises following an arrest. Voluntarily attending an interview under caution will normally negate the necessity of an arrest. However, obtaining specialist legal advice is critical in deciding whether to attend an interview voluntarily and, if so, whether to answer HMRC's questions in full, answer 'no comment', or provide a written statement prepared in advance.

Recovery of assets

HMRC can recover criminal assets through the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Accessing data

HMRC can apply to the Court to use intrusive surveillance powers in the context of serious crime. This does not mean however, that one's data is off limits in any other instance. As HMRC's criminal investigation policy makes clear,3 'HMRC may observe, monitor, record and retain internet data which is available to anyone.' This is known as 'open source' material and includes blogs and social networking sites where no privacy settings have been applied. We are living in an increasingly digital age and as a result, HMRC have access to a plethora of information on any given individual.

COP9

A Code of Practice 9 (COP9) is a process whereby a person whom HMRC suspects is guilty of tax fraud is given the opportunity to make a disclosure setting out the background/reasons for any noncompliance and make good any potentially unpaid tax. In exchange, subject to some exceptions, HMRC will formally agree not to open a criminal investigation. This agreement is called the Contractual Disclosure Facility (CDF).

The HMRC COP9 guidance was substantially altered in 2023.4 One change of particular note was the broadening of the definition of tax fraud. Under the previous COP9 guidance,5 tax fraud was defined by HMRC as 'dishonest behaviour that led to or was intended to lead to a loss of tax'. Under the new COP9 guidance,6 however, this was extended to 'dishonest behaviour that led to or was intended to lead to a risk of loss of tax'. Taxpayer behaviour may fall within this definition even if the fraud is in respect of tax owed by another, even if the individual does not personally make any gain. HMRC's definition of 'tax fraud' for the purposes of COP9 is slightly different to when it is being prosecuted as a criminal offence. For example, a person will be guilty of fraud by false representation if they dishonestly make a false representation and intends, by making that representation, to make a gain for themselves or another, or to cause loss to another or to expose another to a risk of loss.

It is HMRC's policy to deal with fraud by use of the cost-effective civil fraud investigation procedures under COP9 'wherever appropriate'. HMRC intends to reserve criminal investigations 'for cases where HMRC needs to send a strong deterrent message or where the conduct involved is such that only a criminal sanction is appropriate.' When deciding between COP9 or a criminal investigation, HMRC's criminal investigation policy also confirms one factor will be whether the taxpayer has made a complete and unprompted disclosure of the offences committed.7 In cases of non-compliance, following a COP9 route will almost always be preferable, particularly given the broad powers available to HMRC in a criminal investigation and the risk of conviction and a potential sentence of imprisonment following a criminal prosecution.

Upcoming changes

New criminal offence: failure to prevent fraud

The new 'failure to prevent fraud' corporate offence is expected to come into force in the first half of 2025. Specifically, the new offence will be committed if one of the relevant body's associated persons commits a specified type of fraud intending to benefit, directly or indirectly, the relevant body or a person to whom services are provided on its behalf. Although it only applies to large organisations, this new offence has a broader scope than the similar 'failure to prevent the facilitation of tax evasion' offence created under the Criminal Finances Act 2017 (the Act). The definition of the relevant body's associated persons is wider including:

an employee, agent or subsidiary of the relevant body; or

any person who otherwise performs services for or on behalf of the relevant body.

Unlike the mentioned offence under the Act, HMRC will not need to prove that the subsidiary was performing a service on behalf of the relevant body.

Expansion of DPAs

A deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) is an agreement, approved by a court, between either the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) or the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and an offending company, as an alternative to prosecution. Under the agreement, the corporate defendant will agree to certain conditions (such as payment of a financial penalty) and the prosecuting agency agrees to 'defer' prosecution indefinitely, provided the defendant does not subsequently breach the agreement. Key advantages of a DPA include avoiding a long and expensive trial and minimising the reputational damage caused by a criminal conviction.

Since the introduction of DPAs in 2014, the SFO has entered into 12 agreements8 and the CPS has entered into one agreement.9 In Labour's Plan to Close the Tax Gap,10 published shortly before the 2024 general election, Labour expressed dissatisfaction with the number of criminal prosecutions and criticised the 'weakened ... deterrent effect' this has resulted in. One possible avenue they have suggested to address this is to expand the use of DPAs to include individuals (the current scheme being limited to particular offences committed by corporate bodies). One might think that COP9 already serves this purpose but there is a crucial difference: DPAs are public. Should the government go ahead with this planned expansion, it will be interesting to see what impact, if any, this has on HMRC's willingness to enter into the COP9 process and/or the terms it is willing to agree to under that process.

The end to the non-dom regime

The end to the non-domicile regime, under which certain taxpayers could elect to pay tax on foreign income/gains only when remitted to the UK, is expected to occur with effect from 6 April 2025.11 Significant sums of foreign income/gains are therefore expected to become taxable for the first time and HMRC will need to consider how to police the new regime effectively. Flexing their muscles in the realms of criminal investigations using their extensive powers may then prove a useful deterrent.

Conclusion

Despite the already broad powers afforded to HMRC, the Labour government has made their dissatisfaction with the current levels of criminal prosecutions in the context of tax non-compliance clear. Should they follow through with the plans set out during their election campaign, it is expected that an extra GBP3 billion will be allocated to HMRC, with the purpose of employing an additional 5,000 employees by 2030 and thereby providing the resources to secure more criminal convictions. With the political push to recover more tax through criminal investigations and/or DPAs, it is more important than ever that clients understand their rights and options during such investigations.

When deciding how to respond to a criminal investigation conducted by HMRC, whether as an individual or company suspected of wrongdoing, or a third party required to disclose information, clients will need legal advice from specialist tax and white-collar crime lawyers.

