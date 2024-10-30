ARTICLE
30 October 2024

From Manifesto To Budget: How Might The Labour Government Change The Way Carried Interest Is Taxed? (Podcast)

Travers Smith LLP

Tax experts outline current carried interest tax rules and explore potential government measures in the Autumn Budget 2024 aimed at closing the "carried interest loophole" to address perceived tax advantages in asset management.
United Kingdom Tax
In the first episode of our series From Manifesto to Budget, Tax Partner Elena Rowlands, and Senior Associates Tom Margesson and Sarah Roman from our Asset Management Tax team provide an overview of the carried interest tax rules and discuss what measures the Government might introduce in the upcoming Autumn Budget 2024 to close what it has termed the "carried interest loophole".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Tom Margesson
Sarah Roman
Elena Rowlands
