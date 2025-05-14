ARTICLE
14 May 2025

The Business Behind Sport: Tom Allwood, Co-founder Of MATTA (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
Dive into the dynamic world of sports branding on this month's episode of The Business Behind Sport! Join Tom Allwood, co-founder of MATTA, and Jonny Gray as they unravel the secrets of building unforgettable sports brands.
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jonny Gray

1624190a.jpg

Dive into the dynamic world of sports branding on this month's episode of The Business Behind Sport! Join Tom Allwood, co-founder of MATTA, and Jonny Gray as they unravel the secrets of building unforgettable sports brands.

From igniting Women's Elite Rugby in the U.S. to revitalizing established brands, Tom shares his strategic insights on turning visions into fan communities. Whether you are starting from scratch or breathing new life into a brand, this episode is packed with transformative tips and expert advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonny Gray
Jonny Gray
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More