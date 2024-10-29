ARTICLE
29 October 2024

NIS2 Across The EU

The EU's NIS2 Directive enhances cyber security by expanding regulation across multiple sectors and establishing incident notification and risk management requirements. With the October 17, 2024 deadline for implementation now passed, our international cybersecurity specialists have evaluated local law transpositions.
The EU's NIS2 Directive is a significant development in cyber security, bringing many more sectors into the scope of cyber security regulation and setting out incident notification obligations for in-scope entities, risk management requirements and significant enforcement measures.

The October 17 2024 deadline for NIS2 implementation has now passed, however our international network of cybersecurity specialists have assessed the current status of transposition into local laws.

Download our status update here.

To help organisations understand the key differences and features of local law transposition we are releasing individual country updates in collaboration with local counsel. The first of those updates can be accessed below:

Belgium update

Hungary update

Italy update

Latvia update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

