UK Pensions: Joint DB And DC Trustee Agenda Update—October 2026

Welcome to our monthly update on current legal issues for trustees of DB and hybrid pension schemes, designed to help you stay up to date with key developments between trustee meetings and to support the legal update item on your next trustee agenda. We also have a separate DC-only briefing.

Inheritance tax and pensions—further HMRC guidance

HMRC has published a second technical note on the upcoming changes bringing most pension benefits into the scope of inheritance tax (IHT) from April 2027. The note focuses on information sharing between personal representatives and pension scheme administrators. It also includes a timeline of upcoming HMRC guidance and materials.

Action: Ensure your administrative processes and governance are ready for the IHT changes.

TPR: dashboards updates

The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has confirmed a revised timetable for new daily dashboards reporting requirements. Organisations that have not yet implemented daily reporting will be required to submit some key metrics manually (via file upload) until implementation is complete. The PDP has published guidance on how to report manually commencing in October (for September 2026 data).

Action: Ensure you are prepared for the reporting requirements.

Pension Schemes Act—details of proposals and timing

A revised roadmap setting out timelines for the implementation of the changes in the Pension Schemes Act 2026 has been published, alongside various related documents:

Action: Most areas require a watching brief for now, pending regulations.

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