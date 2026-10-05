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5 October 2026

UK Pensions: Joint DB And DC Trustee Agenda Update—October 2026

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A&O Shearman

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HMRC has issued further guidance on inheritance tax changes affecting pension benefits from April 2027, while the Pensions Dashboards Programme confirms revised reporting timelines and the government publishes detailed proposals for implementing the Pension Schemes Act 2026. Multiple consultations are now open covering GMP conversion, small pots consolidation, and auto-enrolment contribution increases.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Neil Bowden,Jane Higgins,Jessica Kerslake
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Welcome to our monthly update on current legal issues for trustees of DB and hybrid pension schemes, designed to help you stay up to date with key developments between trustee meetings and to support the legal update item on your next trustee agenda. We also have a separate DC-only briefing.

Inheritance tax and pensions—further HMRC guidance

HMRC has published a second technical note on the upcoming changes bringing most pension benefits into the scope of inheritance tax (IHT) from April 2027. The note focuses on information sharing between personal representatives and pension scheme administrators. It also includes a timeline of upcoming HMRC guidance and materials.

Action: Ensure your administrative processes and governance are ready for the IHT changes.

TPR: dashboards updates

The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has confirmed a revised timetable for new daily dashboards reporting requirements. Organisations that have not yet implemented daily reporting will be required to submit some key metrics manually (via file upload) until implementation is complete. The PDP has published guidance on how to report manually commencing in October (for September 2026 data).

Action: Ensure you are prepared for the reporting requirements.

Pension Schemes Act—details of proposals and timing

A revised roadmap setting out timelines for the implementation of the changes in the Pension Schemes Act 2026 has been published, alongside various related documents:

Action: Most areas require a watching brief for now, pending regulations.

Have your say

Watch this space

  • The government intends to consult on issues around transfer advice.
  • The government is developing guidance for trustees on their fiduciary duties.
  • The Pensions Minister of State recently announced that the government intends to review the legislation around Flexible Apportionment Arrangements (FAAs) “in due course”.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Neil Bowden
Neil Bowden
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Jane Higgins
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Andy Cork
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Jessica Kerslake
Photo of Angela Stafford
Angela Stafford
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Helen Powell
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