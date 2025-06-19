ARTICLE
19 June 2025

Energy And Infrastructure - Ground Source Heat Pumps (Video)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Associate Katie Hindley from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team discusses ground source heat pumps as an efficient alternative heating solution, which are increasing in popularity due to the UK's ban on heating systems fuelled by fossil fuels. What are the benefits, and what are the key difficulties to consider when installing?
United Kingdom Energy and Natural Resources
Katie Hindley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode, Associate Katie Hindley from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team discusses ground source heat pumps as an efficient alternative heating solution, which are increasing in popularity due to the UK's ban on heating systems fuelled by fossil fuels. What are the benefits, and what are the key difficulties to consider when installing?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Katie Hindley
Katie Hindley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More