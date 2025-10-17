Energy And Infrastructure: Insights For In-house Counsel - Autumn 2025

1 Infrastructure and Energy Spotlight – Spring/Summer 2025

In the latest edition of our regular Infrastructure and Energy Spotlight publication, we look at:

the UK Government's 10 year Infrastructure Strategy – did it tell us anything new?

whether the "Washington effect" has trumped the "Brussels effect" in relation to ESG regulation;

how infrastructure funds can use continuation vehicles as an alternative exit route for investments;

infrastructure deals and national security: how the UK Government is balancing foreign investment against geopolitical concerns;

how the UK Government is looking to encourage pension funds to invest in infrastructure and energy projects; and

what difference the EU Omnibus and the UK-EU reset deal will make to carbon markets.

We also provide a roundup of key recent developments on planning and housing.

2 Data centres in the UK: where are we now?

In the latest in our series of bitesize Energy & Infrastructure videos, Partner Sarah Walker from our Real Estate team discusses where we are on data centre development and how to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

3 A guide to heat networks in the UK

The UK heat network is growing fast, providing opportunities for both suppliers and property developers / owners looking for low carbon energy solutions. The investment potential has been estimated at £60-80 billion. Our guide explains:

what heat networks are and how they work

the current state of play in the UK heat networks market

what is meant by heat network zoning and where the zones will be located

how heat networks are regulated and what this means for network operators and owners, occupiers and developers of buildings

what contractual arrangements are needed to facilitate heat networks

Regulation of heat networks: key takeaways A new regulatory regime for heat networks is expected to come into effect in January 2026. Among other things, it will require entities involved in the supply of heat and hot water via networks to comply with consumer protection obligations, provide certain information to the regulator (Ofgem) and draw up contingency plans for continuity of supply in the event of network failure. Landlords should note that in some cases, they could be regulated entities. For more information, see our detailed guide.

