Can Tech And Climate Goals Coexist? The Law May Be The Bridge

As our thirst for technology and data grows – streaming, storing, analysing, automating, so too does our responsibility to the planet. The digital economy is energy-hungry. Data centres alone already account for up to 3% of global electricity use, and that figure is rising fast. Yet, in parallel, we're pushing hard on climate commitments. Can these two seemingly divergent paths, digital acceleration and decarbonisation, really coexist?

The answer lies not in choosing one over the other, but in reshaping the legal frameworks that govern both.

Laws are the levers of balance. The right legislative and regulatory moves can turn tension into synergy. Think of:

Green tech incentives: Legal tools that reward low-emission software development, sustainable AI training, and renewable-powered infrastructure.

Smart data regulation: Encouraging efficient data handling—not just for privacy and security, but for energy responsibility.

Procurement laws: Requiring public and private sectors alike to weigh digital carbon footprints in their purchasing decisions.

Disclosure obligations: Forcing transparency on emissions tied to digital services, driving accountability.

Technology and sustainability are not opponents, they are interdependent forces. But for them to work in tandem, the law must evolve as a proactive enabler, not a passive rulebook.

We need legal innovation as much as technological innovation.

