R&D Funding And The Patent Box For Green Tech Start-ups: Miniseries Part Two

Following on from the first part of our miniseries, where we explored IP specific funding options and fee reductions for green tech start-ups, we now move on to some of the research and development (R&D) funding schemes available throughout the UK that aren't directly related (but still relevant to) the world of IP.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)

Opportunities for sourcing innovation funding can be found through UKRI's funding finder – a database of available grants which companies can apply to in order to finance development and commercialisation of new IP. UKRI's funding services feature a wide range of financial support programmes and grants available for innovators as well as guides on how to apply. The services cover a wide range of fields which are searchable for sector-specific opportunities.

Groups that might fund your company under UKRI include:

Arts and Humanities Council

Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council

Economic and Social Research Council

Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council

Medical Research Council

Natural Environment Research Council

Science and Technology Facilities Council

Innovate UK

Innovate UK is one of the biggest groups within UKRI providing funding and support.

Themed competitions

Innovate UK runs a large number of themed funding competitions each year at various technology readiness levels.

Recent green themed competitions included:

Ofgem looking for proposals that fitted the following titles: faster network development greater heat flexibility embedding resilience accelerating towards net zero energy networks

Department for Business and Trade and the Advanced Propulsion Centre searching for proposals "Industrialising net zero automotive technology"

Department For Transport looking at the maritime sector for proposals around "Smart Shipping technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions"

Knowledge transfer partnerships

Innovate UK also run Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs), a programme designed to bring businesses and expert academics together to bring innovation ideas to life. KTPs allow access to academic expertise and resources that a company may not otherwise have in-house.

The programme pairs three 'partners' (a company, a knowledge base (e.g., a university) and an associate (e.g., a qualified graduate)) for 1 – 3 years and is part-funded by a grant from Innovate UK.

KTPs are open to:

UK-based businesses having two or more full-time employees, and includes not-for-profit organisations.

UK-registered higher education or further education institutions, as well as Research and Technology Organisations and Catapults.

Suitably qualified graduates.

Find out more about KTPs here.

Catapult grant scheme

Innovate UK provides businesses with funded access to Research & Technology Organisations (RTOs), which are not-for-profit knowledge organisations, with the aim of supporting UK innovation and benefitting society. The Catapult Network comprises nine cutting-edge technology and innovation centres across the UK (see interactive map here), including 'energy systems' supporting clean tech innovations and low carbon energy systems, and 'offshore renewable energy' accelerating the growth of UK offshore renewable energy companies to name a few.

The scheme is only available to eligible SMEs (UK-registered trading company with up to 250 employees) that are receiving support from the Innovate UK Business Growth support service and where a need has been recognised by an innovation & growth specialist. A grant for 100% of eligible costs (up to £15,000) is available to qualifying applicants.

Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)

The Ministry of Defence has a separate organisation called DASA focussing on funding innovation and technology that could have a defence or security application.

Similarly to UKRI's Innovate UK, DASA coordinates multiple funding streams in order to provide funding through open and themed competitions as well as an Innovation Marketplace. DASA is one of the funding streams available in the defence and security space with the most generous contractual IP terms.

IP ownership terms

An important factor to bear in mind when considering funding for your innovations is IP ownership. Most, if not all, funding schemes will have their own terms and conditions and IP ownership clauses (which may or may not be negotiable). Such clauses may impact your IP ownership of innovation developed under the funding. For advice, please reach out to your regular Boult representative.

Interested in finding out more about intellectual property in the green technology section? Check out our Green Tech 101 guide, a primer on intellectual property for green tech innovators. You can also read more about the work of our green tech team here. Interested in finding more out about the Patent Box? Stay tuned for part 3 of our miniseries.

